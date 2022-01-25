World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list
The FIM has revealed a provisional entry list for the 2022 World Superbike season comprising 24 riders.
As per last season, five different manufacturers are represented on the entry list, with defending champion marque Yamaha set to face opposition from Kawasaki, Ducati, BMW and Honda.
Kawasaki is the best-represented marque with six bikes, followed by Ducati and Yamaha with five each. BMW and Honda meanwhile have both expanded to four bikes, their respective satellite teams (Bonovo and MIE Racing) having both added second entries.
The entry list confirms that Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu will use the #1 plate instead of his usual #54 for his title defence, while his main 2021 rival Jonathan Rea's Kawasaki will sport the #65 for the first time since 2015.
Chaz Davies' retirement has cleared the way for new Honda signing Iker Lecuona to use the #7 for his rookie season.
Loris Baz is also able to return to his traditional #76 on his return to WSBK after a year spent in MotoAmerica, having had to use the #11 for his cameo outings for the GoEleven Ducati team late last year.
Only one rider is yet to be announced, with Kawasaki's satellite team Pedercini yet to reveal Loris Cresson's teammate for the 2022 season.
Winter testing resumes this week at Jerez, where Kawasaki and Honda will be present for two days of action.
2022 WSBK entry list:
|No.
|Rider
|Bike
|Team
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|3
|Kohta Nozane
|Yamaha
|
GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|5
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|Team GoEleven
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|Team HRC
|15
|Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|Orelac Racing
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|
Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|
Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
|22
|Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|23
|Christophe Ponsson
|Yamaha
|Gil Motor Sport
|29
|Luca Bernardi
|Ducati
|Barni Racing Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|Yamaha
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|35
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|36
|Leandro Mercado
|Honda
|MIE Racing Honda Team
|44
|Lucas Mahias
|Kawasaki
|
Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
|45
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|Motocorsa Racing
|50
|Eugene Laverty
|BMW
|Bonovo MGM Racing
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|76
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|Bonovo MGM Racing
|84
|Loris Cresson
|Kawasaki
|Team Pedercini Racing
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|Team HRC
|TBA
|TBA
|Kawasaki
|Team Pedercini Racing