World Superbike reveals 24-bike 2022 entry list

As per last season, five different manufacturers are represented on the entry list, with defending champion marque Yamaha set to face opposition from Kawasaki, Ducati, BMW and Honda.

Kawasaki is the best-represented marque with six bikes, followed by Ducati and Yamaha with five each. BMW and Honda meanwhile have both expanded to four bikes, their respective satellite teams (Bonovo and MIE Racing) having both added second entries.

The entry list confirms that Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu will use the #1 plate instead of his usual #54 for his title defence, while his main 2021 rival Jonathan Rea's Kawasaki will sport the #65 for the first time since 2015.

Chaz Davies' retirement has cleared the way for new Honda signing Iker Lecuona to use the #7 for his rookie season.

Loris Baz is also able to return to his traditional #76 on his return to WSBK after a year spent in MotoAmerica, having had to use the #11 for his cameo outings for the GoEleven Ducati team late last year.

Only one rider is yet to be announced, with Kawasaki's satellite team Pedercini yet to reveal Loris Cresson's teammate for the 2022 season.

Winter testing resumes this week at Jerez, where Kawasaki and Honda will be present for two days of action.

2022 WSBK entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 3 Kohta Nozane Yamaha GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 5 Philipp Oettl Ducati Team GoEleven 7 Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC 15 Oliver Konig Kawasaki Orelac Racing 19 Alvaro Bautista Ducati Aruba.It Racing - Ducati 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Aruba.It Racing - Ducati 22 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 23 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha Gil Motor Sport 29 Luca Bernardi Ducati Barni Racing Team 31 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 35 Hafizh Syahrin Honda MIE Racing Honda Team 36 Leandro Mercado Honda MIE Racing Honda Team 44 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 45 Scott Redding BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani Ducati Motocorsa Racing 50 Eugene Laverty BMW Bonovo MGM Racing 55 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 65 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 76 Loris Baz BMW Bonovo MGM Racing 84 Loris Cresson Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing 97 Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC TBA TBA Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing