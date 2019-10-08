Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

shares
comments
Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 7:55 AM

Kawasaki has announced Leon Haslam will be leaving its factory team at the end of the 2019 World Superbike season, clearing the way for Alex Lowes to take his place.

Haslam returned to WSBK with KRT this year after a three-year stint with the Kawasaki-backed Bournemouth team in British Superbikes, with whom he won the title in 2018.

He has so far scored six podium, leaving him sixth in the standings, and aided Kawasaki’s effort to win the Suzuka 8 Hours alongside world champion teammate Jonathan Rea.

After that, it looked like Haslam’s future with KRT for 2020 was more secure, with his prospects given a boost when Puccetti Kawasaki rider Toprak Razgatlioglu signed a deal with Yamaha.

Confirming he had a contract with Kawasaki in Portugal, Haslam was just waiting to know if he would be staying with KRT or moving to the works-backed Puccetti squad.

The latter still remains a possibility, but looks less likely as Puccetti is rumoured to be keen on taking a younger talent, and is also facing an uncertain financial situation with the loss of a major Turkish sponsor with Razgatlioglu’s departure.

Haslam’s only other option in WSBK looks like Honda, though this would likely be at a customer outfit, with the factory HRC places taken by Alvaro Bautista and almost certainly Takumi Takahashi.

In a short statement, Kawasaki said of Haslam: "We at Kawasaki are proud of what he has achieved on the Ninja [ZX-10RR] and wish him the best for the next phase of his incredible career.”

Haslam’s departure from KRT now paves the way for current Yamaha rider Lowes to join the world champions as Rea’s teammate for the 2020 season.

The one-time WSBK race winner emerged as favourite to join the works Kawasaki outfit when it became clear Razgatlioglu would be leaving, with Lowes confirming he would be leaving the Crescent-run official Yamaha team last month.

Yamaha was keen to keep Lowes within its fold with the Ten Kate team as it looks to expand to two bikes, but this came to nothing.

Next article
Camier in "serious talks" to stay in WSBK

Previous article

Camier in "serious talks" to stay in WSBK
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Haslam
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

World Superbike Next session

Villicum

Villicum

11 Oct - 13 Oct
SBK FP1 Starts in
3 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda will match Mercedes, Ferrari power in 2020 - Marko

35m
2
World Superbike

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Dirty air data for 2021 cars looks "great"

4
IndyCar

Hunter-Reay backs aeroscreen after wet test on road course

5
MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha would be "crazy" not to retain Quartararo

Latest videos

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start 03:08
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start

Latest news

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team
WSBK

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

Camier in "serious talks" to stay in WSBK
WSBK

Camier in "serious talks" to stay in WSBK

Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team
WSBK

Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team

Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation
WSBK

Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation

Bautista: Razgatlioglu's "mind was off" in crash
WSBK

Bautista: Razgatlioglu's "mind was off" in crash

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.