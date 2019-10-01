Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team

shares
comments
Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team
By:
Oct 1, 2019, 11:39 AM

Toprak Razgatlioglu will partner Michael van der Mark at Yamaha’s factory World Superbike squad in 2020, it has been announced.

Razgatlioglu replaces long-time Yamaha rider Alex Lowes, whose departure from the Japanese manufacturer was confirmed on Sunday.

The Turkish rider stepped up to WSBK in 2018 with the Puccetti Kawasaki team, finishing ninth in his rookie season with podiums at Donington and San Juan Villicum.

He stayed with the outfit in 2019 and scored his maiden win in the first race at Magny-Cours last weekend, before beating Jonathan Rea to the top spot again in the superpole race.

Razgatlioglu’s performances this season earned him a place in Kawasaki’s factory Suzuka 8 Hours line-up, but his relationship with the manufacturer reportedly got strained after he was not given any seat time during the race.

Razgatiloglu was previously in contention for a seat at the KRT team, or a third year at Puccetti, but Kawasaki’s decision to bench him at Suzuka opened the door for the Turkish rider to join Yamaha.

"Toprak Razgatlioglu is the most exciting young rider in WorldSBK and I'm both happy and proud that he will race for Yamaha in 2020,” Yamaha Motor Europe President Eric de Senyes said.  

“When you consider Toprak's progression this year, only his second in WorldSBK, his prodigious talent is obvious, but so is his warrior spirit. 

“Like his teammate for next season, Michael van der Mark, he's a rider who always finds that little bit extra on race day and is prepared to push to the limit to overcome any obstacle. 

“We saw that clearly in Magny-Cours, where he came from the sixth row of the grid to claim his first WorldSBK race win. 

“We have also seen this season that Yamaha has closed the gap to our rivals on track and I'm excited to see what Toprak can do on our Yamaha YZF-R1 in 2020. 

“With Michael and Toprak I think we will have one of the strongest and most dynamic rider line ups on the WorldSBK grid next year."

"Toprak Razgatlioglu is the most exciting young rider in WorldSBK and I'm both happy and proud that he will race for Yamaha in 2020.

Current Yamaha rider Lowes is set to join newly-crowned five-time world champion Rea at the works Kawasaki squad next season.

Leon Haslam was expected to make the switch to the factory-backed Puccetti squad in place of Razgatlioglu, though this move now does not look assured, as the team is rumoured to be keen on securing a younger talent.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation

Previous article

Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

World Superbike Next session

Magny-Cours

Magny-Cours

27 Sep - 29 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen urging changes to avoid another "lost year"

38m
2
Formula 1

Masi explains refusal to allow Kvyat's helmet design

3
Formula 1

Brawn: Vettel/Leclerc rivalry "potentially explosive"

2h
4
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team

1h
5
Supercars

Rossi surprised by quick Supercars transition

Latest videos

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start 03:08
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 start

Latest news

Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team
WSBK

Razgatlioglu replaces Lowes at Yamaha WSBK team

Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation
WSBK

Rea: 'Kawasaki killer' talk increased my motivation

Bautista: Razgatlioglu's "mind was off" in crash
WSBK

Bautista: Razgatlioglu's "mind was off" in crash

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea secures fifth straight title
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea secures fifth straight title

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win
WSBK

Magny-Cours WSBK: Razgatlioglu beats Rea for second win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.