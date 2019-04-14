Sign in
World Superbike / Assen / Race report

Assen WSBK: Bautista records 10th straight win

Assen WSBK: Bautista records 10th straight win
By:
4m ago

Alvaro Bautista kept his streak going in the postponed opening World Superbike race at Assen, where he took a lights-to-flag victory ahead of Jonathan Rea.

Bautista's main challenger was initially BMW rider Markus Reiterberger, who impressively stayed close to the Spaniard in the early stages.

But he started to fade in the second half of the race and was overtaken by four riders in quick succession with Rea moving up to second.

Kawasaki rider Rea was unable to match Bautista's pace, who tripled his lead to three seconds between lap 7 and 15, and eventually won by 3.1s to score his 10th win of the season.

Rea also finished second for the 10th time in a row, with local hero Michael van der Mark of Yamaha completing the podium.

The Dutchman headed the second group of Alex Lowes (Yamaha) and Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) for most of the race, but was able to pull away from them late on, and was only 1.8s behind Rea in the end.

Lowes kept Haslam at bay for fourth, taking advantage of a mistake by the Kawasaki rider at Turn 7.

Reiterberger had to settle for sixth followed by the second Ducati of Chaz Davies and Jordi Torres (Pedercini Kawasaki).

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki), who has been deemed unfit to race on Saturday after a qualifying crash, was able to contest the race and finished ninth ahead of BMW's Tom Sykes, who lost two positions on the final lap.

Hector Barbera (Orelac Kawasaki) had to pit and finished two laps down on his WSBK debut as Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Alessandro Delbianco both retired.

Race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time
1 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 21 -
2 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 21 3.130
3 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 21 4.934
4 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 21 10.679
5 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 21 10.859
6 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 21 15.105
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 21 17.001
8 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 21 20.227
9 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 21 20.276
10 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  BMW 21 21.748
11 United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 21 32.686
12 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 21 38.777
13 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 21 43.075
14 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati 21 46.018
15 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 21 46.293
16 Spain Hector Barbera  Kawasaki 19 2 laps
  Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 16 5 laps
  Alessandro Delbianco  Honda 10 11 laps
World Superbike Race 1 postponed due to snow

Previous article

World Superbike Race 1 postponed due to snow
Series World Superbike
Event Assen
Sub-event SBK Race 1
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz
News in depth
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Bautista records 10th straight win

