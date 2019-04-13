Sign in
World Superbike / Assen / Qualifying report

Assen WSBK: Bautista tops red-flagged qualifying, Rea 8th

Assen WSBK: Bautista tops red-flagged qualifying, Rea 8th
By:
1h ago

Alvaro Bautista took a third consecutive pole position in World Superbike at Assen as a red flag ended qualifying prematurely and thwarted a number of his rivals.

Bautista set his best time of 1m34.740s with one minute left on the clock, dethroning local hero Michael van der Mark, who had led for most of the 25-minutes session.

While several others were set to improve, the red flag was out seconds after Bautista's improvement, caused by Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ryuichi Kiyonari both crashing at Turn 13.

Ducati rider Bautista will be joined by the Yamaha of van der Mark and BMW's Markus Reiterberger on the front row, the German failing to set a benchmark time early in the session because of a mistake at the final chicane.

The second Yamaha of Alex Lowes was fourth, followed by Leon Haslam (Kawasaki) and Friday pacesetter Tom Sykes (BMW).

Chaz Davies was half a second slower than his Ducati teammate in seventh while Jonathan Rea had to settle for a lowly eighth position.

The top 10 was completed by privateer Kawasaki riders Jordi Torres (Pedercini) and Razgatlioglu (Puccetti), while Leon Camier led Honda's efforts in 11th.

Ex-MotoGP rider Hector Barbera qualified 14th for his World Superbike debut.

Sandro Cortese was another rider to crash, his session ending early with a highside Turn 12 accident.

UPDATE: Both Razgatlioglu and Kiyonari were taken to the medical centre following their respective crashes, and the former was declared unfit to take part in Race 1.

Qualifying results:

Pos. Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'34.740  
2 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 1'34.822 0.082
3 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 1'34.828 0.088
4 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 1'34.935 0.195
5 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 1'35.086 0.346
6 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  BMW 1'35.155 0.415
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 1'35.288 0.548
8 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 1'35.530 0.790
9 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 1'35.695 0.955
10 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 1'35.844 1.104
11 United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 1'35.920 1.180
12 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 1'36.175 1.435
13 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati 1'36.222 1.482
14 Spain Hector Barbera  Kawasaki 1'36.306 1.566
15 Italy Alessandro Delbianco  Honda 1'36.828 2.088
16 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 1'36.879 2.139
17 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 1'37.042 2.302
18 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 1'37.221 2.481
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Assen
Sub-event SBK SP
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz
