Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
QU in
04 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Qualifying in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
03 Hours
:
46 Minutes
:
04 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Villicum / Race report

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

shares
comments
Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 7:51 PM

Alvaro Bautista won a controversial first World Superbike race at Villicum as six riders opted against racing due to poor track conditions.

Riders had complained about poor track conditions during Friday practice - and while an attempt was made to clean up the track for Saturday, qualifying was still tricky with very few able to improve on qualifying tyres.

In addition to that, Loris Baz suffered a big crash and was declared unfit for Race 1 due to a left-hand contusion.

Subsequently, six riders decided not to take part in the first race of the weekend, most notably Ducati's Chaz Davies and GRT Yamaha's Sandro Cortese pulling out from seventh and ninth from the grid.

Other riders to skip the race were Cortese's teammate Marco Melandri, Leon Camier, Ryuichi Kiyonari and Eugene Laverty, leaving 12 racers on the grid.

The two biggest names, pole-sitter Alvaro Bautista and reigning champion Jonathan Rea, decided to race and the latter took the lead off the line.

He traded the lead with Yamaha's Michael van der Mark a couple of times but Bautista was back ahead by Turn 10.

He led a four-man group including the Kawasakis of Rea, Razgatlioglu and van der Mark early on but the latter two started to gradually fall behind.

Rea, however, kept putting pressure on Bautista with only the Ducati's straightline-speed advantage keeping the Spaniard ahead.

Ultimately Rea could also only keep up with Bautista until lap 10 when he suddenly lost over a second, before a mistake at Turn 6 cost him even more time soon afterwards.

Bautista cruised to the finish without any issues in the second half of the race to win by 1.5s.

After his mistake, Rea came under pressure from Razgatlioglu but the latter couldn't pull off a move on his fellow Kawasaki rider, settling for third.

The Puccetti man took the title of Best Independent Rider of the season.

Van der Mark was a distant fourth, 13.6s behind Razgatlioglu, while his teammate Alex Lowes took fifth with another huge gap, holding off Kawasaki's Leon Haslam.

Tom Sykes (BMW), Jordi Torres (Pedercini Kawasaki), home hero Leandro Mercado (Orelac Kawasaki) and Alessandro Delbianco (Althea Honda) completed the top 10.

The only rider to retire from the race was Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who pulled into the pits.

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21  
2 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 21 1.562
3 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 21 3.327
4 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 21 16.996
5 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 21 22.535
6 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 21 25.840
7 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 21 31.928
8 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 21 41.819
9 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 21 46.835
10 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 21 1'03.50
11 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 21 1'13.699
12 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 18  
  Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 0  
  Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 0  
  Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 0  
  Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 0  
  United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 0  
  United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 0  
View full results
Next article
Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark

Previous article

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Villicum
Sub-event SBK Race 1
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz

World Superbike Next session

Villicum

Villicum

11 Oct - 13 Oct
SBK SP Race Starts in
19 Hours
:
16 Minutes
:
04 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

2
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

52m
3
Supercars

The 2019 Bathurst 1000 weekend schedule

4
Formula 1

Three GPs earmarked for F1 qualifying race trials

5
Supercars

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad

Latest videos

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum 02:13
World Superbike

WSBK Onboard: Marco Melandri at Circuito San Juan Villicum

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash 01:01
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Bautista crash

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights 01:36
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash 00:45
World Superbike

WorldSBK Magny-Cours: van der Mark crash

Latest news

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista wins as several riders refuse to race

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista snatches pole from van der Mark

Argentina WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in Friday practices
WSBK

Argentina WSBK: Bautista beats Rea in Friday practices

Lowes confirmed at Kawasaki WSBK team for 2020
WSBK

Lowes confirmed at Kawasaki WSBK team for 2020

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team
WSBK

Kawasaki confirms Haslam's departure from WSBK team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.