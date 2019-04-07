Sign in
World Superbike / Aragon / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins as Rea outduels Lowes

Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins as Rea outduels Lowes
By:
1h ago

Alvaro Bautista took yet another dominant World Superbike victory in the Superpole race at Aragon as Jonathan Rea beat Alex Lowes in a thrilling duel for second.

Bautista had a good start from pole and rapidly pulled away from GRT Yamaha's Sandro Cortese, whose focus on the opening lap was on Lowes, the works Yamaha rider attacking and eventually passed the German for second.

As Cortese gradually fell back, Rea became Lowes' main challenger for the runner-up spot, making a successful move at Turn 12 on the fourth lap.

But Lowes fought back and slipstreamed past Rea on the back straight three laps later.

However, Lowes was then also unable to pull away and had to surrender second place to Rea on the penultimate lap, the Northern Irishman continuing his streak of eight consecutive second-place finishes this year.

He ended the race 5.7s behind Bautista, who was once again in a class of his own at the front.

Lowes took third for the fourth time in the last five races as Bautista's Ducati teammate Chaz Davies finished fourth, closely following the duo of Rea and Lowes but unable to mount a challenge.

Tom Sykes (BMW) passed Eugene Laverty (GoEleven Ducati) to repeat his Race 1 result of fifth, as Kawasaki duo Leon Haslam and Jordi Torres (Pedercini) completed the top eight.

Cortese had to settle for ninth in the end, followed by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki).

Michael van der Mark and Michael Ruben Rinaldi collided at Turn 1 after the start and the latter was sent to the medical centre, while the former carried on after losing nearly a minute.

Markus Reiterberger's BMW stopped on track, while Leandro Mercado skipped the race after suffering a suspected fractured left wrist on Saturday.

Superpole race results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time/Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 10 18'25.853
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 10 5.791
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 10 5.906
4 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 10 6.052
5 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  BMW 10 9.217
6 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati 10 9.921
7 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 10 10.221
8 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 10 11.961
9 11 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 10 13.712
10 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 10 14.218
11 33 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 10 19.481
12 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 10 21.149
13 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 10 27.041
14 52 Italy Alessandro Delbianco  Honda 10 1'20.614
15 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 10  
  28 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 5  
  21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati    
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon
Sub-event SBK SP Race
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz
