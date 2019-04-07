Sign in
World Superbike / Aragon / Race report

Aragon WSBK: Bautista stays unbeaten, Rea battles to second

Aragon WSBK: Bautista stays unbeaten, Rea battles to second
By:
1h ago

Alvaro Bautista went lights-to-flag in the final race at Aragon to score his ninth consecutive World Superbike victory as Jonathan Rea kept his streak of second-place finishes alive with a last-lap move.

Bautista had a lead of one second already after the opening lap, and eventually took the chequered flag by 6.8s after giving up almost three seconds on the last lap.

Behind him, second place was a closely contested affair between Kawasaki duo Rea and Leon Haslam, as well as Ducati's Chaz Davies and Yamaha's Alex Lowes.

Davies made a move on Rea on the second lap and held the position for the majority of the race as Rea was forced into battles with Lowes and Haslam.

While Lowes faded late into the race, Haslam kept putting pressure on Rea, the duo switching positions a couple of times.

But Rea finally cleared his teammate and could focus on Davies on the last two laps and, after an unsuccessful initial attempt, he took advantage of his rival running wide at Turn 1 of the last lap and salvaged second.

Davies settled for third, closely followed by Haslam, while Lowes in fifth fell to four second behind.

GoEleven Ducati's Eugene Laverty was best of the rest in sixth, fending off Jordi Torres (Pedercini Kawasaki) and Michael Van der Mark (Yamaha).

The top 10 was completed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Barni Ducati) and Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha).

Toprak Razgatlioglu retired with a bike failure and Alessandro Delbianco, who had a ride-through penalty for irresponsible riding in Race 1, also didn't finish the race.

BMW's Tom Sykes, who had enjoyed his strongest weekend of the season so far with two fifth-place finishes, was a lowly 12th this time around.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 18  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 18 6.867
3 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 18 7.127
4 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 18 7.581
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 18 11.549
6 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati 18 16.797
7 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 18 17.825
8 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 18 18.788
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 18 19.329
10 11 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 18 20.351
11 33 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 18 23.546
12 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  BMW 18 23.974
13 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 18 35.177
14 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 18  
15 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 18  
DNF 52 Italy Alessandro Delbianco  Honda    
DNF 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki    
Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins as Rea outduels Lowes

Previous article

Aragon WSBK: Bautista wins as Rea outduels Lowes
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Aragon
Sub-event SBK Race 2
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author David Gruz
