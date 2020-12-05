Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monza / Stage report

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

shares
comments
WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
By:

Rally Monza’s first stage of the afternoon, the second pass through Selvino, has been abandoned following two significant accidents on the same corner.

Both the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC of Gus Greensmith/Elliott Edmondson and the Hyundai i20 WRC of Ole Christian Veiby/Jonas Andersson came to grief on the same bend 22 km into the 25 km stage.

Increasing snowfall since the morning loop had clearly made driving conditions considerably more treacherous.

Based on their earlier experience, the first cars into the stage had opted to run on wet weather tyres only, carrying snow tyres as spares. Greensmith arrived at the downhill right-hander with no traction, hitting the guardrail on the outside of the road, which threw his Fiesta into the rock face on the opposite side before rolling back into the woods below.

The Toyota of Takamoto Katsuta made it through the stage safely on wet tyres but then Veiby hit the same piece of guard rail that had collected Greensmith, tearing much of the front end off his car and leaving it broadside across the road.

All four crew members emerged safely from the wreckage.

One driver pleased with the interruption would be Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, currently in fourth place overall but dropping 30 seconds on the Selvino stage before it was red flagged.

Both of the main contenders for this year’s WRC drivers’ title, Frenchman Sebastien Ogier and Britain’s Elfyn Evans, were already in the stage when it was red flagged and will now have to wait until a path is cleared to get out.

The organisers have confirmed that the stage will not restart and that the rally will continue with SS11, the second pass through the 11 km Gerosa stage, after a 10 minute delay. 

Morning loop: Ogier leads Sordo and Evans

Ogier won the first stage of the day by 8.3 seconds to go past Hyundai’s overnight leader Dani Sordo. The Spaniard closed the gap by winning the second stage of the morning, but dropped back on the third, which was won by Toyota’s current drivers’ championship leader, Elfyn Evans.

Following the retirement of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville during Friday’s stages around the historic Monza circuit, the drivers’ title is effectively a race between the Toyotas of Evans and Ogier. Neuville has not restarted the event and Evans must finish in fourth place or higher to take the title if Ogier wins the rally.

Only the defending WRC champion, Hyundai’s Ott Tanak, has a mathematical chance to beat the Toyota drivers. However, the Estonian needs to score maximum points and for Evans and Ogier to both retire and is focused on his team’s push for the manufacturers’ title.

The morning loop will be repeated by all classes through the afternoon before a final blast around Monza circuit this evening closes the final full day’s action.

Related video

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

Previous article

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monza
Sub-event Day 3
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Race report

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops Sakhir practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops Sakhir practice

Renault: Racing Point's challenge of Alonso test "a bit rich"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Racing Point's challenge of Alonso test "a bit rich"

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Mercedes: Sakhir not a shootout between Russell, Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Sakhir not a shootout between Russell, Bottas for 2022

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: "Hasty" Jerez comeback attempt was a mistake

Latest news

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
WRC WRC / Stage report

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

5h
2
Formula 1

Live: Follow Sakhir Grand Prix practice as it happens

19min
3
FIA F2

Bahrain F2: Tsunoda wins, showdown set between Schumacher, Ilott

21min
4
Formula 1

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops Sakhir practice

21h
5
Formula 1

Renault: Racing Point's challenge of Alonso test "a bit rich"

5h

Latest news

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes
WRC

WRC Rally Monza halted after heavy crashes

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville
WRC

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville
WRC

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville

How the contenders stack up for WRC 2020's Monza endgame
WRC

How the contenders stack up for WRC 2020's Monza endgame

Latest videos

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6 01:49
WRC
17h

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 2-3 01:51
WRC
23h

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 2-3

ACI Rally Monza: Ogier takes Day 1 lead 01:51
WRC
Dec 3, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Ogier takes Day 1 lead

ACI Rally Monza: Shakedown 01:49
WRC
Dec 3, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Shakedown

WRC 2020: ACI Rally Monza - Teaser 01:06
WRC
Dec 3, 2020

WRC 2020: ACI Rally Monza - Teaser

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.