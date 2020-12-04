Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Monza / Leg report

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

shares
comments
By:

Hyundai’s Dani Sordo holds the overnight lead at the end of the first full day of Rally Monza, the title-deciding round of the 2020 World Rally Championship.

The routes laid out around the home of the Italian Grand Prix offered a combination of wet, muddy asphalt and waterlogged gravel beneath persistent driving rain, which challenged even the most experienced crews in the field.

Sordo won the opening stage of the morning but then M-Sport’s Esapekka Lappi gambled and put one of the two sets of snow tyres which were allocated to each car for this event. Lappi’s Fiesta WRC was considerably more sure-footed as a result, hoisting the Finn to the top of the order as the rest of the field struggled to find grip.

The day ended disastrously for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville. The Belgian arrived with a slender chance of overhauling the Toyotas of Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans in the drivers’ title race, but dropped 20 seconds on the opening stage of the day after spinning and stalling the engine. Although back on the pace after the second stage, Neuville then clouted a chicane with the right front corner and, in his eagerness to get to the finish, drowned the car in a water splash.

This effectively means that the drivers’ championship battle is a two-way fight between the Toyotas of Evans and Ogier. Hyundai’s Ott Tanak needs both men to go out of the rally, while claiming victory and maximum Power Stage points for himself, in order to retain his 2019 drivers’ crown.

Hyundai is therefore set to marshal its forces to try and secure the manufacturers’ crown, holding a slender seven-point advantage over Toyota at the start of the event. To that end, Sordo was able to push hard on the final stage of the day in order to take the overnight lead by 1s from Lappi. The Spaniard will now enjoy the optimum road position of running last for the rest of the rally.

“Today was a really tough day,” said Sordo. “We start quite good, after that we lost a little bit of time in the very muddy places because we didn’t like it a lot – it was very, very tricky. At the end of the day I really tried to push for being in front, I think it’s very important to be in the back (of the running order) and to have a little bit more clean lines.”

In the private battle between the Toyota men, Ogier spun on the first stage of the day while Evans’s car stalled. The Welshman won two of the day's stages and the pair went into the overnight halt with Ogier third and Evans fourth.

“It’s really exactly the same as I expected… very stressful and challenging for the drivers I would say,” said Toyota team boss, Tommi Makinen. “I would say everybody might be a little bit nervous.”

After witnessing Lappi’s advantage on snow tyres, all teams bolted the more extreme rubber on for the afternoon session. As a result of this unexpectedly high demand, the FIA announced that two more snow tyres would be allocated to each car for the weekend.

Saturday sees the field leave the Villa Reale in Monza for two loops of three stages in the Bergamasque Alps, which have seen a deep covering of slushy snow build up in recent days. There is a small chance of more snow overnight but it is more likely to turn to slush under the winter rain, putting a premium on having the most robust tyres possible.

“I think we’ve all utilised the winter tyre today because of the extreme conditions,” said Evans. “I think it’s welcome for everybody that we have a couple of extra tyres. With the conditions as extreme as they are at the moment ideally we would need some studs but, you know, we don’t have them and therefore we have to manage with the snow tyre.”

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Monza
Author Nick Garton

Trending Today

Sakhir GP: Russell stays on top in FP2; Bottas 11th
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Sakhir GP: Russell stays on top in FP2; Bottas 11th

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops first Sakhir practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops first Sakhir practice

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Qualifying report

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher

Albon facing "a year on the bench" if he loses Red Bull F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon facing "a year on the bench" if he loses Red Bull F1 seat

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

Hamilton "not feeling great" with mild COVID-19 symptoms
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton "not feeling great" with mild COVID-19 symptoms

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean gives full account of Bahrain fire escape

McLaren: No doubt Sainz can't test for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: No doubt Sainz can't test for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi

Latest news

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville

How the contenders stack up for WRC 2020's Monza endgame
WRC WRC / Preview

How the contenders stack up for WRC 2020's Monza endgame

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sakhir GP: Russell stays on top in FP2; Bottas 11th

46min
2
Formula 1

Wolff calls for calm after Russell tops first Sakhir practice

2h
3
FIA F2

Sakhir F2: Tsunoda on pole, disaster for Schumacher

2h
4
Formula 1

Albon facing "a year on the bench" if he loses Red Bull F1 seat

2h
5
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

44min

Latest news

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville
WRC

Monza WRC: Sordo leads for Hyundai, disaster for Neuville

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

World Rally Championship launches own channel on Motorsport.tv

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville
WRC

Monza WRC: Ogier leads first stage from Neuville

How the contenders stack up for WRC 2020's Monza endgame
WRC

How the contenders stack up for WRC 2020's Monza endgame

Ogier: This year's title would be worth less to me
WRC

Ogier: This year's title would be worth less to me

Latest videos

ACI Rally Monza: Friday Morning 01:51
WRC
5h

ACI Rally Monza: Friday Morning

ACI Rally Monza: Ogier takes Day 1 lead 01:51
WRC
Dec 3, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Ogier takes Day 1 lead

ACI Rally Monza: Shakedown 01:49
WRC
Dec 3, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Shakedown

WRC 2020: ACI Rally Monza - Teaser 01:06
WRC
Dec 3, 2020

WRC 2020: ACI Rally Monza - Teaser

AUDI QUATTRO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:32
WRC
Nov 30, 2020

AUDI QUATTRO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.