Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
14 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
First Practice in
05 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP3 in
12 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Great Britain / Leg report

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville

shares
comments
Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 11:03 AM

Toyota's Kris Meeke kept himself in the lead of his home World Rally Championship round, Rally GB, on a very wet Friday morning.

Though Meeke didn't win any of the loop's four stages, his consistently quick pace meant he heads for service with a six-second lead over Hyundai driver Thierry Neuville.

Meeke managed to get his advantage up to nine seconds across the opening Elsi and Penmachno stages before a quick spin on Dyfnant meant his cushion was cut to 4.8s.

By that point, his teammate Ott Tanak had surged up to second as he recovered from the error that had left him down in 13th after Thursday night's Oulton Park curtain-raiser.

Tanak was quickest on Penmachno and Dyfnant but a slower time on Aberhirnant meant Neuville and Jari-Matti Latvala edged him down to fourth - with all three covered by half a second.

Latvala had initially lost a little ground in a brush with a ditch on Elsi before strong times towards the end of the morning brought him up from seventh to third.

The positions behind this podium battle remain unclear as Aberhirnant was stopped due to spectator issues before the full World Rally Car pack had come through.

Hyundai returnee Craig Breen is the main contender waiting to see if the stage will eventually be restarted so he can contest it properly or a nominal time awarded. He had been in fifth place after SS4.

The outcome for Breen will determine whether title contender Sebastien Ogier starts the afternoon in fifth or sixth. The reigning champion is currently 8.8s off the lead.

Elfyn Evans was fastest on two of the four stages - sharing the fastest time on Aberhirnant with Latvala - but is provisionally down in a distant 10th having picked up suspension damage on Penmachno.

The M-Sport Ford driver, in his first WRC appearance since injuring his back on the non-championship Rally Estonia in July, was able to carry out a makeshift repair and has been closing in on the pack since then. Evans is currently 44s off the lead but back within 16s of M-Sport teammate Teemu Suninen ahead.

Esapekka Lappi and Andreas Mikkelsen are provisionally seventh and eighth, with M-Sport's third driver Pontus Tidemand still off the pace of the top-class regulars and just outside the top 10 among the leading WRC2 cars.

The R5 cars that had starred at Oulton were swiftly knocked down the order when the full-length stages began, and two of the headline-grabbing additions to the WRC2/WRC2Pro pack are already out of contention.

Oliver Solberg parked on a bank after what he suspected was a mechanical problem affecting the steering of his Volkswagen, while Hayden Paddon went off the road in M-Sport's latest WRC2-spec Ford.

Next article
Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads as Solberg stars

Previous article

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads as Solberg stars
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Great Britain
Drivers Kris Meeke
Teams Toyota Motorsport GmbH
Author Matt Beer

WRC Next session

Rally Great Britain

Rally Great Britain

3 Oct - 6 Oct
Day 2 Starts in
05 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
50 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams back open-source designs proposal

1h
2
MotoGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

3
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

4
Formula 1

Ferrari form boosted by bringing forward 2020 upgrades

3h
5
MotoGP

Marquez "couldn't breathe" for five seconds after crash

1h

Latest videos

Rally Turkey SS15-17 01:50
WRC

Rally Turkey SS15-17

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS11-14

WRC: Rally Turkey SS8-10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS8-10

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS5-7

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Turkey SS1-4

Latest news

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke keeps lead ahead of Neuville

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads as Solberg stars
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Meeke leads as Solberg stars

WRC drops Australia, Corsica, Spain from 2020 schedule
WRC

WRC drops Australia, Corsica, Spain from 2020 schedule

Sordo set to remain with Hyundai in 2020
WRC

Sordo set to remain with Hyundai in 2020

Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2
WRC

Ogier warns Citroen not to get complacent after 1-2

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.