WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Practice report

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice

Spa WEC: Rebellion stays on top in second practice
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 9:42 AM

Rebellion Racing once again outpaced LMP1 rival Toyota in second practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Spa.

Gustavo Menezes ended up quickest aboard Rebellion's solo R-13 with a 2m00.878s lap that put the car half a second up on the best of the Toyotas TS050 Hybrids.

The pair of Japanese cars led the way initially before Norman Nato went fastest in the Rebellion with a 2m00.987s, which Menezes then improved upon by a tenth. 

A qualifying simulation lap from Brendon Hartley produced a 2m01.438s right at the start of the session, which put the #8 Toyota second in the final times. 

Kamui Kobayashi was only four hundredths slower on a 2m01.480s without going for a qualifying run to end up third in the sister #7 car.

The ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the rear of the LMP1 pack in fifth position overall behind the fastest LMP2 car. Tom Dillmann posted a 2m03.503s, a small improvement on the time with which Oliver Webb put the car second in first practice. 

In LMP2, Thomas Laurent's 2m03.371s in the Signatech Alpine Oreca put him sixth tenths up on Job van Uitert's 2m03.978s aboard the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca.

Third fastest in class was the United Autosports Oreca on a 2m04.533s set by Paul di Resta.

Aston Martin blocked out the top two positions in GTE Pro as local hero Maxime Martin outpaced teammate Nicki Thiim by nearly seven tenths. 

Martin posted a 2m14.678s on his home track with just over 20 minutes of the session to go aboard his Vantage GTE, which compared with Thiim's 2m15.345s. 

The improvement by the Astons pushed the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE in which Miguel Molina had led the class order with a 2m16.044s down to third. 

Kevin Estre set the best time by a Porsche 911 RSR-19, a 2m16.065s, to take fourth position.

Matteo Cairoli jumped to the top of the GTE Am times in the fastest of the Project 1 Porsches with a 2m16.991s, which put him nearly half a second up on AF Corse Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella. 

Motorsport.tv will show qualifying and the race live HERE. Not available in USA/Canada.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Laps Time
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 37 2'00.878
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 33 2'01.438
3 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 36 2'01.480
4 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 33 2'03.371
5 4 France Tom Dillmann
Canada Bruno Spengler
United Kingdom Oliver Webb 		ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 25 2'03.503
6 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 17 2'03.978
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 30 2'04.533
8 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 33 2'04.816
9 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 34 2'05.200
10 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 34 2'05.398
11 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 35 2'05.789
12 35 Japan Nobuya Yamanaka
United Kingdom Nick Foster
Spain Roberto Merhi 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 31 2'05.800
13 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 33 2'06.450
14 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 33 2'14.678
15 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 33 2'15.345
16 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 29 2'16.044
17 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 36 2'16.065
18 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 31 2'16.079
19 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 31 2'16.518
20 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany Laurents Hörr
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 30 2'16.991
21 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 33 2'17.410
22 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 35 2'17.418
23 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 32 2'17.519
24 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Brazil Augusto Farfus
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 32 2'17.740
25 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 33 2'17.956
26 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 34 2'18.406
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 29 2'18.625
28 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 30 2'18.647
29 88 Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez
Switzerland Lucas Legeret 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 31 2'19.401
View full results

