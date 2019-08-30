WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Silverstone / Practice report

Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1

shares
comments
Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 12:39 PM

Rebellion Racing topped the timesheets in the opening practice session of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone, beating Toyota by over four tenths of a second.

Norman Nato set the fastest time at the wheel of the #1 Rebellion R-13-Gibson with less than 10 minutes to go in the 90-minute session, a 1m38.860s.

That was 0.420s up on the quickest Toyota, the #8 TS050 Hybrid, which set a 1m38.280s in the hands of Sebastien Buemi, while the sister #7 car was third-fastest thanks to a late effort of 1m39.431s set by Kamui Kobayashi.

Despite running 54kg heavier than they did in the 2018 Silverstone race, the Toyotas were still 0.7s faster than they were in FP1 last year, helped by the British track's recent resurfacing.

Rebellion's second car, the #3, was fourth, 0.858s off the pace with ex-Audi LMP1 driver Loic Duval at the wheel, while the best of the Ginetta G60-LT-P1s was fifth.

One-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Guy Smith set the British marque's best time of 1m40.618s, but the #5 Ginetta failed to set a timed lap, completing only three installation laps due to persistent gear selection problems.

LMP2 was led by United Autosports, with ex-F1 driver Paul di Resta setting the class benchmark of 1m43.066s early on in the squad's newly-acquired Oreca 07.

That was enough to beat Nicolas Lapierre's benchmark in the Cool Racing Oreca by 0.404s, while third-fastest was the Racing Team Nederland Oreca in the hands of Job van Uitert, who is substituting for Nyck de Vries this weekend.

Michelin locked out the top three in LMP2, with the best of the Goodyear runners, the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing, ending up fourth.

Gianmaria Bruni left it late to send Porsche to the top of the GTE Pro class times with a lap of 1m55.766s in the new 911 RSR-19.

That demoted the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE driven by James Calado to second, while Aston Martin made it three different marques in the top three courtesy of Marco Sorensen in the #95 Vantage GTE.

TF Sport's new-generation Aston Martin topped the order in GTE Am with factory driver Jonathan Adam at the wheel, ahead of the works Vantage of Darren Turner.

Elsewhere in Am, there has been a driver change in the #56 Project 1 Porsche, with German youngster David Kolkmann substituting for David Heinemeier Hansson, whose wife is expected to give birth imminently.

It's understood however that there remains a chance Heinemeier Hansson could race alongside teammates Egidio Perfetti and Matteo Cairoli.

The session was delayed by 20 minutes due to a previous crash for Carlin driver Jack Manchester in the preceding European Le Mans Series session.

Results to follow

Next article
Hartley: Toyota "completely different" to anything I've driven

Previous article

Hartley: Toyota "completely different" to anything I've driven
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Drivers Norman Nato
Teams Rebellion Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
FP2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
03:40
11:40
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
08:30
16:30
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
01:00
09:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
03:50
11:50
Q2 Sat 31 Aug
04:20
12:20
Race Sun 1 Sep
04:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Belgian GP practice as it happens

2
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2 in opening practice

3h
3
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1

Hartley: Toyota "completely different" to anything I've driven
WEC

Hartley: Toyota "completely different" to anything I've driven

Le Mans back to awarding double points in 2020
WEC

Le Mans back to awarding double points in 2020

WEC 2019/20 team-by-team season preview
WEC

WEC 2019/20 team-by-team season preview

Why Toyota won't win every WEC race this season
WEC

Why Toyota won't win every WEC race this season

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.