WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
107 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Porsche "still the reference" with new car - Calado

shares
comments
Porsche "still the reference" with new car - Calado
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
Aug 26, 2019, 2:21 PM

Ferrari driver James Calado believes Porsche will remain the "reference" team in the GTE Pro class of the FIA World Endurance Championship next season with its all-new 911 RSR-19.

Porsche is the only GTE Pro manufacturer heading into the new campaign with an unproven car, and has already dismissed the notion that it could be disadvantaged by the class's automated Balance of Performance (BoP) system as Aston Martin and BMW were last season.

While Ferrari ended last month's Prologue test narrowly ahead, Calado says the evidence from private testing shows Porsche remains the squad to beat.

"The Porsche is there – in testing and tyre testing they’ve always been quicker," Calado told Motorsport.com. "They’re the reference.

"It will be close hopefully. It’s the same BoP as where we finished the last [six-hour] WEC race [at Spa], so we’re at a disadvantage. It will be similar kind of story to then and what we saw at Sebring, that kind of pace."

He added: "Coming in with a new car, you never know what will actually happen, but I do know as a driver with a new car you’ve more to play with, more things to hide, and I’m sure a team like Porsche will manage that really well. I’m sure their car is quicker than ours.

"On the other side, we showed at Le Mans that we’ve improved, we’re developing the car all the time, developing the tyres all the time, and I think we’ll be quicker than last year. Whether it’s enough, I don’t know."

Miguel Molina, who replaces Sam Bird alongside Davide Rigon in Ferrari's #71 car this season, likewise sees Porsche as the team to beat in 2019/20.

"As I know from when I was in the DTM, whenever you bring out a new car or an evolution it is always better," Molina told Motorsport.com. "Then, they already had a great car last year and this year they will have improved it much more.

"They will not show anything until the first races, but logically they will have a significant margin of which we hope to be up to later.

"We have a good base, we are optimising weak points that we had in the car and I hope to be able to squeeze it to the maximum level and make a great season."

Molina also agreed with Calado's assessment that the hangover from last year's auto-BoP is likely to affect Ferrari's chances in the Silverstone opener.

"They still have a bit of an advantage and we are a bit disadvantaged in that regard," he said. "Hopefully if not in the first race, from the second we can be a little more competitive.

#71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Davide Rigon

#71 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo: Davide Rigon

Photo by: Ferrari

Next article
Maldonado drops out of JOTA LMP2 line-up

Previous article

Maldonado drops out of JOTA LMP2 line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Drivers Miguel Molina , James Calado
Teams AF Corse , Team Manthey
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
3 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:40
11:40
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
10:30
16:30
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
03:00
09:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
05:50
11:50
Q2 Sat 31 Aug
06:20
12:20
Race Sun 1 Sep
06:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Cup crew chief Matt Borland indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

1h
2
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes interest was "almost laughable" given F3 results

36m
3
Formula 1

Committed Raikkonen "easy to manage" for Alfa Romeo

3h

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Porsche "still the reference" with new car - Calado
WEC

Porsche "still the reference" with new car - Calado

Maldonado drops out of JOTA LMP2 line-up
WEC

Maldonado drops out of JOTA LMP2 line-up

Ginetta can "surprise" in Silverstone WEC opener
WEC

Ginetta can "surprise" in Silverstone WEC opener

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone
WEC

Rebellion expands to two cars for Silverstone

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?
WEC

Who is Toyota’s new Japanese WEC protege?

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Aug
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.