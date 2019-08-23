Maldonado drops out of JOTA LMP2 line-up

Formula 1 race winner Maldonado was due to join Anthony Davidson and Roberto Gonzalez in JOTA's #38 Oreca 07 for the new campaign, the trio having all moved across together from the DragonSpeed team they raced for in 2018/19.

However, on Friday, the Venezuelan wrote on his Instagram account that he has parted ways with the team ahead of next weekend's Silverstone season opener.

He wrote: "I want to inform that officially I’ll not participate this season together with my teammates Roberto Gonzalez and Anthony Davidson in Jota Sport at @fiawec_official due to not reaching a balance agreement between the parties.

"I take the opportunity to wish the best of luck to my ex-teammates for this championship 2019-2020. I’ll give you news about my future soon."

Ex-BMW WEC driver Antonio Felix da Costa is expected to be confirmed by JOTA imminently alongside Davidson and Gonzalez for the full 2019/20 season.

Gonzalez commented: “I greatly thank Pastor Maldonado for the magnificent work he did with us this time in the FIA WEC. No doubt we all grew up together, formed a great team and achieved excellent results. I wish him and his family the best in all his projects.

"I also take the opportunity to welcome Antonio Felix da Costa, who will be completing the line-up of Jota #38 for the 2019/20 season. I know he is a great driver, he has a lot of experience, and he will contribute a lot to the team."