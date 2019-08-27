WEC
Previous
WEC / Silverstone / Breaking news

Toyota gets weight penalty for Silverstone WEC opener

Tickets
shares
comments
Toyota gets weight penalty for Silverstone WEC opener
By:
Aug 27, 2019, 9:21 AM

Toyota has been handed a weight penalty of 14kg ahead of this weekend's opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone.

The latest Equivalence of Technology (EoT) bulletin issued on Tuesday lists the minimum weight of the Toyota TS050 Hybrid at 932kg, up from the 918kg originally specified.

It means the Japanese cars will run 99kg heavier than the turbocharged Ginetta G60-LT-P1s at Silverstone, and 108kg heavier than the normally-aspirated Rebellion R-13s.

The 14kg increase mirrors the amount of extra weight handed to the Toyotas ahead of last month's Prologue test at Barcelona, where Rebellion and Ginetta both ended up within half a second of the pace-setting hybrid-powered cars.

A statement released by the FIA and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest said: "In light of data gathered in July in Barcelona, particularly regarding the hybrid cars, we decided to rework the EoT to ensure that we are leaning towards this broader target."

The statement added that further details of the LMP1 handicap system, one of several measures designed to close the gap between Toyota and the privateers, will be revealed this week ahead of the four-hour Silverstone race.

"We also introduced an LMP1 success ballast which is based on championship points and has been designed to create a thrilling championship, race after race," it said. "However, to implement work, we need a good EoT baseline.

"After careful examination, we decided that an adjustment of the baseline established for Barcelona was needed."

The WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone will be streamed live on Motorsport.tv. Click here for more coverage details.

Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

