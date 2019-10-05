Fuji WEC: Hartley tops third practice for Toyota
Ex-Formula 1 racer Brendon Hartley kept the #8 Toyota crew on top in Saturday morning's third practice for this weekend's FIA World Endurance Championship round at Fuji.
Hartley posted a 1m25.621s early in the one-hour session at the wheel of the quicker of the TS050 Hybrids, bettering teammate Kazuki Nakajima's Friday benchmark by 0.002s.
Jose Maria Lopez was initially half a second off the pace in the sister #7 car, but a subsequent improvement from Kamui Kobayashi - who was vocal about the effect the LMP1 handicap rules had on his car's performance on Friday - narrowed the deficit to 0.206s.
Rebellion Racing's solo R-13, second-fastest in both Friday sessions, was bumped down to third for the first time this weekend, 0.501s off the pace in Gustavo Menezes' hands.
The two Ginetta G60-LT-P1s completed the LMP1 order, with Mike Simpson setting the best time for the factory Team LNT squad of 1m27.039s in the #6 car, 1.418s off the pace and some six tenths clear of Ben Hanley's best effort in the #5 machine.
Racing Team Nederland topped the times in LMP2 courtesy of a 1m20.008s effort from Nyck de Vries, who will test the Toyota TS050 Hybrid in the WEC rookie test.
The TDS Racing-run RTN Oreca was a little under half a second quicker than Anthony Davidson in the JOTA Sport Oreca, the best of the Goodyear-shod cars, while Nicolas Lapierre was third-fastest in the Cool Racing Oreca, almost a second slower than de Vries.
Porsche maintained its supremacy in GTE Pro as Richard Lietz set a 1m37.501s in the Silverstone-winning #91 911 RSR-19.
Aston Martin filled out the next two positions in class, with Nicki Thiim's best time putting the #95 Vantage GTE second ahead of the #97 car by half a second.
Splitting the two Astons overall were no fewer than four GTE Am cars, the fastest of which was the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche driven by Matt Campbell.
The Australian driver set a 1m37.807s to beat Nicklas Nielsen in the #83 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE by two tenths.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'25.621
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'25.827
|0.206
|3
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'26.172
|0.551
|4
|6
| Charles Robertson
Michael Simpson
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'27.039
|1.418
|5
|5
| Luca Ghiotto
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'27.882
|2.261
|6
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'29.008
|3.387
|7
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'29.457
|3.836
|8
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'29.987
|4.366
|9
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'30.018
|4.397
|10
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Oliver Jarvis
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'30.131
|4.510
|11
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'31.206
|5.585
|12
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'31.461
|5.840
|13
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'31.876
|6.255
|14
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.501
|11.880
|15
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'37.696
|12.075
|16
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'37.807
|12.186
|17
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.034
|12.413
|18
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Heinemeier Hansson
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.051
|12.430
|19
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.096
|12.475
|20
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.109
|12.488
|21
|88
| Satoshi Hoshino
Adrien de Leener
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.238
|12.617
|22
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.298
|12.677
|23
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.307
|12.686
|24
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.516
|12.895
|25
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.543
|12.922
|26
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.560
|12.939
|27
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.585
|12.964
|28
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'38.618
|12.997
|29
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'38.951
|13.330
|30
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'39.340
|13.719
|View full results
