Previous
Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

Bahrain WEC: Rebellion outpaces Ginetta for pole

shares
comments
Dec 13, 2019, 2:37 PM

Rebellion Racing claimed a second consecutive pole position in the Bahrain round of the FIA World Endurance Championship on Friday.

Bruno Senna and Norman Nato finished on top with an average time of 1m42.979s, nearly three tenths clear of the leading #5 Ginetta of Ben Hanley and Charlie Robertson.

Senna led the way after the opening runs with a 1m42.396s, before Nato lapped in 1m43.562s to yield a 1m42.979s average for the car that won last time out in Shanghai.

Robertson was only fourth after the first runs with a 1m43.559s before Hanley's 1m42.668s jumped them ahead of the two Toyotas with a 1m43.123s average.  

Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima took third in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid with a 1m43.497s average, which was three tenths better than Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez's 1m43.842s in the sister #7 car. 

The second Ginetta, qualified by Mike Simpson and Guy Smith, took fifth nearly a second down on the Rebellion. 

United Autosports claimed pole in the LMP2 class, courtesy of an average time of 1m45.357s by Phil Hanson and Paul di Resta.

Di Resta set the fastest time in class with a 1m44.869s, which Hanson followed with a 1m45.846s aboard their Oreca 07. Their average put them them nearly three tenths up on the JOTA Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca qualified by Will Stevens and Gabriel Aubry. 

G-Drive Racing claimed third with Job van Uitert and Jean-Eric Vergne on the TDS-run team's first appearance in the WEC this season. 

Porsche locked out the front row in GTE Pro, with Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz claiming pole. Their average time of 1m55.485s was just 0.060s quicker than the sister #92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen.

Bruni set the fastest time of the session aboard the #91 Porsche 911 RSR-19 with a 1m55.342s, which was nearly two tenths up on Christensen's 1m55.617s. 

Estre briefly jumped to the head of the timesheets with a 1m55.473s, but Lietz's 1m55.628s was just enough to put #91 back on top. 

Ferrari took third and fourth positions in class, but failed to get within half a second of Porsche. 

Alessandro Pier Guidi was fourth after the first runs in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE, but James Calado did enough to give them a 1m56.087s average and vault them ahead of the sister car of Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina, who set a 1m56.318s average.

The pair of Aston Martins brought up the rear of the GTE Pro. Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen's 1m56.389s average left them nine tenths off the pace, while Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin were a further tenth back on 1m56.572s. 

Ben Keating snatched GTE Am pole after the chequered flag had fallen in the Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR he qualified along with Larry ten Voorde.

Catch the 8 Hours of Bahrain LIVE on Motorsport.tv here. Some geo restrictions may apply.

LMP Results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time1 Time2 Avg Time Gap
1 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'42.396 1'43.562 1'42.979  
2 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United Kingdom Jordan King 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'43.559 1'42.688 1'43.123 0.144
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'42.986 1'44.009 1'43.497 0.518
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'43.446 1'44.238 1'43.842 0.863
5 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United States Chris Dyson
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'43.609 1'44.165 1'43.887 0.908
6 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.869 1'45.846 1'45.357 2.378
7 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'45.079 1'46.220 1'45.649 2.670
8 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Aurus 01 LMP2 1'46.168 1'45.738 1'45.953 2.974
9 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.740 1'46.091 1'46.415 3.436
10 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.713 1'47.818 1'47.265 4.286
11 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'46.101 1'48.546 1'47.323 4.344
12 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 1'46.880 1'48.570 1'47.725 4.746
13 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'50.419 1'47.380 1'48.899 5.920
14 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 1'48.414 1'50.534 1'49.474 6.495
View full results

GTE results:

Cla Drivers Class Time1 Time2 Avg Time Gap
1 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		LMGTE PRO 1'55.342 1'55.628 1'55.485  
2 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		LMGTE PRO 1'55.617 1'55.473 1'55.545 0.060
3 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		LMGTE PRO 1'55.824 1'56.350 1'56.087 0.602
4 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		LMGTE PRO 1'55.808 1'56.829 1'56.318 0.833
5 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		LMGTE PRO 1'56.401 1'56.378 1'56.389 0.904
6 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		LMGTE AM 1'57.089 1'58.116 1'57.602 2.117
7 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		LMGTE AM 1'56.903 1'58.388 1'57.645 2.160
8 United Arab Emirates Khaled Al Qubaisi
Belgium Adrien de Leener
Austria Thomas Preining 		LMGTE AM 1'56.269 1'59.053 1'57.661 2.176
9 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		LMGTE AM 1'56.128 1'59.253 1'57.690 2.205
10 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		LMGTE AM 1'57.280 1'58.446 1'57.863 2.378
11 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		LMGTE AM 1'59.048 1'56.726 1'57.887 2.402
12 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		LMGTE AM 1'57.558 1'58.397 1'57.977 2.492
13 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		LMGTE AM 1'57.655 1'58.350 1'58.002 2.517
14 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		LMGTE AM 1'57.800 1'58.294 1'58.047 2.562
15 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		LMGTE AM 1'58.134 1'58.300 1'58.217 2.732
16 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		LMGTE AM 1'58.468 1'58.802 1'58.635 3.150
17 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		LMGTE PRO 1'56.253   1'56.253 0.768
View full results
About this article

Series WEC
Event Bahrain
Drivers Bruno Senna , Norman Nato
Teams Rebellion Racing

