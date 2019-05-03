Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
W Series / Hockenheim / Practice report

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick stays on top in wet FP2

shares
comments
Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick stays on top in wet FP2
By:
30m ago

Jamie Chadwick ended the first day of the inaugural W Series weekend at Hockenheim fastest again, topping the timesheets in a wet second free practice session.

Chadwick, who also set the fastest time of the morning session, ended the afternoon with a time of 1m56.007 seconds, with Emma Kimilainen also second again by a difference of 0.074 seconds.

Chadwick and Kimilainen had traded fastest times throughout the session, with the Finnish driver the first to dip below the two-minute mark in wet and slippery conditions.

Fabienne Wohlwend was third, despite a late spin out of the exit of the final corner shortly before the chequered flag.

Bietske Visser ultimately took fourth place, having also challenged both Chadwick and Kimilainen for the fastest lap earlier on in the session.

British drivers Alice Powell and Sarah Moore, both returning to single-seater racing this weekend after a long hiatus, were fifth and sixth respectively.

Marta Garcia improved from the first free practice session to take seventh, ahead of former GP3 driver Vicky Piria and Australian Caitlin Wood in eighth and ninth.

Miki Koyama completed the top 10, which was separated by just over two seconds in total.

The wet conditions meant that running was twice interrupted by two separate short red flag periods - caused by spins into the gravel for Tasmin Pepper and Jessica Hawkins.

This marks only the second time the complete W Series field has run the Tatuus T-318 car in the rain, with one other day of wet running on the second day of the Lausitzring pre-season test last month.

 

Next article
Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice

Previous article

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice
Load comments

About this article

Series W Series
Event Hockenheim
Author Lucy Morson
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise

4h ago
Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2 Article
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar” Article
IndyCar

Rick Mears: Windscreen is “better option for IndyCar”

News in depth
Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick stays on top in wet FP2
W Series

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick stays on top in wet FP2

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice
W Series

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice

Why W Series is more than just a last chance
W Series

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.