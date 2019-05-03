Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
W Series / Hockenheim / Practice report

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice

shares
comments
Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice
By:
1h ago

Jamie Chadwick topped the first ever official W Series practice session at Hockenheim, with a fastest time of 1m38.650 seconds.

Chadwick led the way for most of the session - initially trading fastest lap with Alice Powell in the first 15 minutes - and ended the first free practice session just under a second faster than Emma Kimilainen, who set a lap fast enough for second in the latter half of the session.

Fabienne Wohlwend was third quickest - remaining so for the majority of the session - followed by Naomi Schiff and Beitske Visser in fourth and fifth respectively.

The session was halted briefly by a red flag with just over 20 minutes to go, with the field setting their fastest laps after the restart.

Sarah Moore was sixth fastest, while Miki Koyama was seventh and Powell ultimately slipped back to eighth on the timesheets.

South Africa's Tasmin Pepper was ninth, while Marta Garcia - returning to single-seater racing this weekend - rounded out the top 10.

Twenty cars in total competed in the opening practice session of the inaugural weekend, with both reserve drivers - Vivien Keszthelyi and Sarah Bovy - claiming 17th and 11th respectively.

 
Next article
Why W Series is more than just a last chance

Previous article

Why W Series is more than just a last chance
Load comments

About this article

Series W Series
Event Hockenheim
Author Lucy Morson
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1 Spanish GP
MotoGP / Practice report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez leads Lorenzo in FP1

1h ago
Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve Article
Formula 1

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

Red Bull "is what it is today" thanks to Renault - Abiteboul Article
Formula 1

Red Bull "is what it is today" thanks to Renault - Abiteboul

News in depth
Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice
W Series

Hockenheim W Series: Chadwick quickest in first ever practice

Why W Series is more than just a last chance
W Series

Why W Series is more than just a last chance

Coulthard, Kravitz to front C4's W Series coverage
W Series

Coulthard, Kravitz to front C4's W Series coverage

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.