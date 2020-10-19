Waters felt sick in final Bathurst 1000 stint

The pair staged a thrilling battle over the last 60 laps of the Great Race, their only respite from the relentless pace a pair of late safety cars.

With little separating the two in terms of pace it was track position that proved crucial, van Gisbergen able to fend off Waters to seal his first Bathurst triumph.

Reflecting on the tense run home Waters revealed that he'd spent the day dealing with a faulty cool suit.

That left him physically spent, Waters explaining that he couldn't even warm the tyres on restarts properly because he felt sick.

“The boys told me it wasn’t working for my first stint this morning," he said.

"I’m not sure what happened, if it wasn’t plugged in properly and it froze, not too sure yet.

“I didn’t run the cool suit for the last three stints and each lap was a qualifier, so I was feeling pretty buggered after that race. That was one of the toughest races I’ve done.

“I felt terrible in the car. Those last safety cars, I wasn’t really wanting to warm the tyres because I was feeling sick and stuff like that.

“I just wanted the thing to be over. I threw everything at it to try and pass him but it wasn’t to be.”

Waters also tipped his hat to van Gisbergen's mistake-free run home.

“The first [restart] he was probably a bit vulnerable at Turns 1 and 2 and over the top I was close enough, I thought, to have a lunge, but I wasn’t quite there," he said.

“The second one I tried to push him the whole way until he went, which kind of half-worked, but he put his car in the right spots which made it bloody hard.

“Hats off to their team, they drove awesome all day. They deserved the win, they drove well and had a fast car.”

Waters wasn't the only Tickford driver to have comfort issues in the car. Jack Le Brocq was forced to cut his final stint short, handing the #55 back to James Moffat after a faulty helmet fan left him too nauseas to drive.

There were also radio issues in the #5 car, Lee Holdsworth and Michael Caruso left unable to communicate with the garage.