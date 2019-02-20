Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace

shares
comments
Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace
By:
19m ago

Tickford Racing's four drivers were still 'bitching and moaning' about the set-up of their Ford Mustangs at the Supercars test, despite a rapid showing that had them all in the Top 10.

Looking to bounce back from a difficult 2018 campaign, the Ford squad made a promising start to the 2019 season with a strong showing at last week's Phillip Island test.

A flurry of late laps on green rubber saw Cam Waters top the overall times, while Chaz Mostert slotted into third.

Will Davison was fifth quickest in the new 23Red Racing customer car, new signing Lee Holdsworth capping off the impressive showing in 10th.

However single-lap success hasn't left the Tickford quartet satisfied with the new Mustang.

Team boss Tim Edwards says his drivers were still "bitching and moaning" about the car's handling, as the squad deals with the switch to linear springs thanks to the twin-spring ban.

"The reality is that the cars weren't behaving the way we wanted them to behave, but we've also lost trap springs as well so that's changed the philosophy on the suspension as well," Edwards told Motorsport.com.

"The geometry route that we're running is not the geometry we were running in Newcastle last year. So you're dealing with that.

"That's what we were working on all afternoon [at the test], trying to make headway on that.

"We ran good rubber at the end and they kept chipping away at it. By no means have we found utopia, the guys still weren't happy. On the last lap of the day they were still bitching and moaning about the handling of the car, so we've got plenty of work to do.

"It's a different philosophy not having the twin-springs, you've got to mechanically balance the car around that, so we've got to work our arse off to figure it out."

Not that it was all long faces in the Tickford garage; just getting four Mustangs to the test – let alone actually being quick – is something Edwards says was a huge achievement for the team.

"Irrespective of the laptimes I'm just really happy with how the cars ran," he said.

"The guys have put in so much work over the last few months – in particular the last two weeks. The lights have been on in the factory most of the night.

"Just for the team alone, to have four cars running successfully, they pretty much ran faultlessly, and that's a huge achievement.

"If you look at it from the outside you don't really how much work goes in to doing something like this."

Next article
Star Supercars rookie expecting upgrades for 2019

Previous article

Star Supercars rookie expecting upgrades for 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Will Davison , Lee Holdsworth , Chaz Mostert , Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

7h ago
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car "feels different" to last year's

Leclerc tops second F1 test day as Gasly crashes Article
Formula 1

Leclerc tops second F1 test day as Gasly crashes

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace
Supercars

Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace

Star Supercars rookie expecting upgrades for 2019
Supercars

Star Supercars rookie expecting upgrades for 2019

Supercars won't combine 2020/2021 seasons
Supercars

Supercars won't combine 2020/2021 seasons

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.