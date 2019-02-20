Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Penske not ruling out 2019 Super2 programme

shares
comments
Penske not ruling out 2019 Super2 programme
By:
55m ago

DJR Team Penske isn't ruling out running a Super2 programme this season to give its endurance co-driver pre-Bathurst miles.

The squad has already confirmed an unchanged enduro line-up for the third year running, with Alex Premat returning to partner Scott McLaughlin and Tony D'Alberto lining up with Fabian Coulthard.

Neither Premat nor D'Alberto are locked in to full-time programmes for 2019, while Premat is rarely available for testing or ride days due to his Las Vegas base.

That means both could potentially benefit from additional miles in the second-tier series.

There would also be the added perk of additional data, something chief rivals Triple Eight have in spades thanks to its own two-car Super2 programme and technical tie-ups with Team 18, Matt Stone Racing and Tekno Autosports.

However according to team boss Ryan Story, the biggest motivating factor for getting Premat and D'Alberto in a car is the fact that the enduro season now starts at Mount Panorama, without the traditional Sandown warm-up.

"It certainly does make it more challenging, but again we’ve got the experience on our side with these guys," said Story. "They know the team, they know the cars, that holds us in good stead.

"We’ll give them [every] opportunity we can to give them track mileage and get them in the car before we head to The Mountain."

When asked if that could genuinely mean running cars in Super2, Story added: "I’m not ruling anything out. It’s not something that’s been a primary focus for us the last couple of months, let’s put it that way."

Read Also:

The team would have to field Falcon FG-Xs in Super2, as the Mustang is not yet eligible for the series. That's the same on the Holden side of the fence, Triple Eight running VF Commodores for Brenton Grove and Kurt Kostecki in Super2 and ZBs in the main game.

Story also says he wasn't tempted to pounce on any of the top-level talent left without a full-time ride this season, like Triple Eight did with Garth Tander and Tickford with Michael Caruso.

"You always have to have an eye on the ball and be conscious of what’s happening in the driver market in that respect," he said.

"But in the two drivers that we have, not only do they know our team and know our cars well, they do an extraordinary job for us, so we’re really happy to have continuity there.

"It’s the third season in a row [with Premat and D'Alberto], which is pretty extraordinary. I think it’s the first time we’ve have continuity in our driver line-up since Dick [Johnson] and John French went together in ’81 and ’82."

McLaughlin added that he has no qualms about Premat going up against the likes of Tander, Caruso and Craig Lowndes, despite a vast difference in recent seat time.

"I think he's up to it, absolutely," said the reigning series champ.

"He's shown in the past he's at least top three, top two best co-drivers out there. He always comes out and, no matter how many laps he's done, he's fast.

"I think if we get the car right for him, and make sure it's fast before he gets here, it'll be no problem.

"He can definitely hold his own against those guys."

Next article
Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace

Previous article

Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Fabian Coulthard , Alexandre Prémat , Tony D'Alberto , Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Red zone: trending stories

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

Barcelona test Day 2: The very latest F1 2019 tech images

8h ago
Leclerc tops second F1 test day as Gasly crashes Article
Formula 1

Leclerc tops second F1 test day as Gasly crashes

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car "feels different" to last year's

Latest videos
Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Feb 15, 2019
Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Penske not ruling out 2019 Super2 programme
Supercars

Penske not ruling out 2019 Super2 programme

Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace
Supercars

Tickford drivers 'bitching and moaning' despite rapid test pace

Star Supercars rookie expecting upgrades for 2019
Supercars

Star Supercars rookie expecting upgrades for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.