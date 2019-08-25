Supercars
Supercars / The Bend / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes 14th season pole

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes 14th season pole
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 2:15 AM

Scott McLaughin secured his 14th pole position of the 2019 Supercars season thanks to another record-breaking lap at The Bend.

A rare mistake put McLaughlin under pressure in Q2, the points leader left relying on his final run after an off at Turn 17 early in the session left him in the drop zone.

He responded in typical fashion, a 1m47.620s sending him into the final segment with a tenth up his sleeve over Tickford pair Will Davison and Chaz Mostert.

There was no repeat of an early mistake in Q3, McLaughlin lowering the lap record with a 1m47.495s on his first run.

He did head out for a final run late in Q3, but never looked like improving even before a wild moment at the last corner.

Not that he mattered, that early lap good enough for a 14th pole of the season by a little over two tenths.

“That was hard," he said.

"I didn’t have the best session myself and lost my lock-up sensors pretty early, so I was just sort of driving like a go-kart on feel. Lucky I drive the go-kart a fair bit and I got used to it.

“The [Q2 mistake] was just the lock-up sensor, I didn’t know it had gone, it must have gone the corner before and I just braked hard and then it just locked up. It was crazy.

"Anyway it is what it is and we’ll push on and start on pole – that’s the main thing."

Davison ended up best of the Tickford Mustangs, edging Mostert by a little over a tenth.

Read Also:

Jamie Whincup was the best of the Holdens, grabbing fourth on the grid after coming all the way from Q1.

Cam Waters and Nick Percat were next, with Anton De Pasquale, Lee Holdsworth, Mark Winterbottom and Tim Slade making up the rest of the first five rows.

Fabian Coulthard will start the race from 11th, having been shuffled out of the best 10 in the closing stages of Q2.

“We were up on the previous lap that I had done, and I came through [Turn] 5 into 6 and it felt like I had a flat right rear tyre," he said.

"So we were unable to complete that [lap] and there was no time left to do anything else.

"To be the wrong side of the hundredth to be in the Top 10 is a bit like the story of my life."

He wasn't the only high-profile exit after the second segment, with David Reynolds and Shane van Gisbergen set to start from 15th and 16th respectively.

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'47.4959
2 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'47.7105
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'47.8427
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'47.9947
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'48.0042
6 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.0143
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.1887
8 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'48.2030
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.2238
10 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.7996
11 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'48.5303
12 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'48.5908
13 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.8412
14 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'48.9721
15 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0629
16 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.5133
17 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'48.8704
18 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'48.8801
19 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9873
20 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0589
21 66 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.0711
22 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3625
23 4 United States Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4952
24 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.5306
25 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.5531
26 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6414
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Race 2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
38 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
13:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
16:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
10:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
13:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
15:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
09:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
11:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
14:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

