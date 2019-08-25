Supercars
Previous
Supercars / The Bend / Race report

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes win record

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin equals Lowndes win record
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 5:49 AM

Scott McLaughlin has equalled Craig Lowndes' record of 16 wins in a single Supercars season with a comfortable second victory at The Bend.

The DJR Team Penske driver set up the record-equally with an early second stop, which helped him clear early leader Will Davison and cruise to a 16th triumph of the year. 

He is now poised to become the new record holder, with nine opportunities to move past Lowndes' benchmark still on offer.

McLaughlin made a tardy getaway from pole, the Shell Ford relegated to third as Davison and Jamie Whincup blazed past at Turn 1.

Whincup looked the raciest of the top three throughout the opening lap, and looked to wrangle the lead from Davison at Turn 3 on Lap 2. 

However a half-hearted dive put him off line at the exit, which allowed McLaughlin to barge his way into second.

McLaughlin quickly closed up on the back of Davison, but unable to find a way through, and with Whincup and Chaz Mostert looming in his mirrors, he opted to take his first stop on Lap 9.

Davison followed suit a lap later, limiting the undercut enough to hang on to the effective lead.

At the same time Mostert briefly got ahead of Whincup with a pass at Turn 14, only for Whincup to win out as they each took stops over the next two laps.

Mostert then put another pass on Whincup on Lap 15, this time using Turn 1 to shift into third spot.

McLaughlin quickly sparked the second round of stops for the leaders by pitting from second on Lap 17. 

Davison responded next time around, however an airbox fire as he hit the lane proved costly. His Mustang died twice on its way into its pit bay, the time loss enough to see McLaughlin sail into the effective lead.

Once in front there was no looking back for McLaughlin, who left Davison to do battle with Mostert as he charged to a 2.4s win.

“It’s really awesome. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys for the turnaround we’ve had [since 2018],” said McLaughlin.

“It was one we circled to really come back for and I’m so stoked. It was super-racing, I didn’t get the best start, but good racing towards the end.”

Mostert, who made his second stop on Lap 20, was able to put significant pressure on Davison in the early part of the second stint. 

However Davison was able to weather the storm, keeping Mostert at bay before easing the gap back out to just over a second by the finish. 

Jamie Whincup kept the trio of Mustangs in his sights for much of the second stint, only to run wide on the way out of Turn 10 with six laps to go.

That allowed Nick Percat to sneak through into fourth, Whincup forced to settle for fifth.

Shane van Gisbergen made 10 spots to finish sixth, as Anton De Pasquale led the Erebus charge once again in seventh.

Tickford pair Cam Waters and Lee Holdsworth were next, with McLaughlin's teammate Fabian Coulthard coming home 10th.

Being at the wrong end of the Top 10 means Coulthard has lost second in the standings to Mostert, although the Tickford driver is still a whopping 573 points behind runaway leader McLaughlin.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT  
2 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2.4693
3 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 3.6279
4 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 14.460
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 16.3256
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 20.4757
7 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 26.9124
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 28.7844
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 29.1956
10 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 31.8373
11 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 33.5524
12 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 38.2151
13 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 44.2996
14 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 46.2268
15 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 49.9148
16 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 52.0222
17 66 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 52.2833
18 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 54.9172
19 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 59.0307
20 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'02.3839
21 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'04.1691
22 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'12.0946
23 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'15.1027
24 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'18.6155
25 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'19.1796
26 4 United States Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'47.0265
View full results
Next article
The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes 14th season pole

Previous article

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes 14th season pole
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
10:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
13:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
07:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
10:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
12:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
06:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
08:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
11:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

