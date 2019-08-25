Supercars
Previous
Supercars / The Bend / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Mostert shades McLaughlin in final practice

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Mostert shades McLaughlin in final practice
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 12:13 AM

Chaz Mostert pipped Scott McLaughlin by 0.05s in the final Supercars practice session at The Bend.

Early honours went to the Tickford garage, Will Davison and Cam Waters leading the way after the first runs with laps in the late 1m48s bracket.

The 12-minute mark provided a rare moment when a Mustang wasn't fastest, Andre Heimgartner putting his Altima on top with a 1m48.637s.

It was short-lived, though, McLaughlin pulling the best part of seven-tenths clear of the field with a 1m47.950s a minute later.

As the session wore on the Tickford drivers chipped away at the gap, Davison getting to within three-tenths before Mostert and Lee Holdsworth both hung around the two-tenths mark.

With five minutes to go McLaughlin returned for a final run, shifting the benchmark slightly to a 1m47.849s.

But it wasn't quite enough, Mostert shading McLaughlin by 0.05s with his last lap to grab top spot.

“The car feels a bit better than yesterday. It was good to make a few changes and tidy the car up,” said Mostert.

“I was pretty happy with the time, but I think old mate next door might have a little bit more for us, so we’ve got to improve some more.”

Read Also:

Holdsworth ended up third after jumping teammate Waters at the flag, with Fabian Coulthard and Davison next in line to make it an all-Mustang top six.

Heimgartner ended up best of those not driving a Mustang in seventh, just over four-tenths off the pace, followed by David Reynolds, Simona de Silvestro and Anton De Pasquale.

As was the case yesterday, both Triple Eight cars will have to come through all three segments of qualifying.

Jamie Whincup was just 13th quickest, behind both James Golding and Garry Jacobson, while Shane van Gisbergen could only manage 24th.

“We had a big gain yesterday but haven’t really found a gain today at all unfortunately,” said Whincup.

“I’m not sure what to say. It’s more of a fundamental rather than 10 Newtons of spring or a couple of clicks on the bar, it’s something more major than that. I think we’ll go hunting.

“If I was the only car out there I’d say I nailed that lap and the car was pretty good. But you come in and everyone is a second faster. We just don’t have the overall grip.”

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1'47.7940    
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 1'47.8492 0.0552 0.0552
3 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 1'48.0369 0.2429 0.1877
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1'48.1328 0.3388 0.0959
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 1'48.2135 0.4195 0.0807
6 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1'48.2439 0.4499 0.0304
7 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 1'48.2439 0.4499 0.0
8 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.4623 0.6683 0.2184
9 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 1'48.6504 0.8564 0.1881
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.6537 0.8597 0.0033
11 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.7173 0.9233 0.0636
12 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 1'48.7612 0.9672 0.0439
13 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.8647 1.0707 0.1035
14 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9417 1.1477 0.0770
15 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9970 1.2030 0.0553
16 66 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1'49.0028 1.2088 0.0058
17 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0583 1.2643 0.0555
18 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.1822 1.3882 0.1239
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 1'49.3011 1.5071 0.1189
20 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3231 1.5291 0.0220
21 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3299 1.5359 0.0068
22 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3588 1.5648 0.0289
23 4 United States Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4021 1.6081 0.0433
24 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6198 1.8258 0.2177
25 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.0784 2.2844 0.4586
26 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.2554 2.4614 0.1770
Kelly surprised by reckless driving charge

Kelly surprised by reckless driving charge
Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

