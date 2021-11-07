Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Sydney II Qualifying report

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles

By:

Anton De Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen split the poles for Sundays races after two thrilling wet weather qualifying sessions.

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale, Van Gisbergen split poles

In the first 10-minute session it was the first runs that produced the faster times thanks to persistent showers around the Eastern Creek circuit.

It was the in-form De Pasquale that made the best of his first flyer, a 1m41.594s leaving him a comfortable half-second clear of the field.

Second was van Gisbergen, followed by Walkinshaw Andretti United pair Chaz Mostert and Bryce Fullwood.

In the second session conditions began to improve, which saw times peak around the mid-way point.

Van Gisbergen was fastest on his first run before being shuffled back by Will Davison. The Kiwi then improved on both of his next flying laps, a 1m42.064s enough to secure his sixth pole of the season ahead of Mostert and De Pasquale.

"It was tough," said van Gisbergen. "I had a huge moment at [Turn] 1. But we managed to get some grip out of it.

"The first session was a bit tricky, Anton was really quick. We made a couple of little tweaks [for the second session]. We'll see what happens in the races."

Cam Waters had a rollercoaster of a pair of sessions, the Tickford ace unlucky in the first after an off at Turn 1.

After being briefly beached in the gravel Waters was able to get going, but not before race officials threw the red flag – which meant Waters was benched and lost his best time.

He ended up 17th for the session, while Tickford boss Tim Edwards was disappointed with the trigger-happy officials.

"There was absolutely no need for the red flag," he said. "It was clear to anybody watching the telecast that the car was still moving. Normally they wait and see if you are able to extract yourself. I saw it, you saw it, everybody at home saw it..."

Waters was eighth fastest in the second session.

The wet weather provided Kelly Grove Racing with a boost in speed, Andre Heimgartner banking an eighth and a fifth. Even more impressive was super sub Luke Youlden, who will start the two races from 11th and 12th.

"I never would have dreamed I'd be around the [Top] 10, I was just hoping for the 20 to be honest," he said. "Obviously the cars are great. I can't believe it, it's awesome."

The first race starts at 4:35pm local time.

Qualifying results Race 2

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5 1'41.594    
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'42.118 0.523 0.523
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'42.324 0.729 0.206
4 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'42.348 0.753 0.023
5 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 6 1'43.030 1.435 0.682
6 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5 1'43.043 1.448 0.013
7 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.058 1.463 0.014
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 5 1'43.087 1.493 0.029
9 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.341 1.746 0.253
10 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.466 1.871 0.125
11 26 Australia Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 5 1'43.577 1.982 0.110
12 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.897 2.302 0.319
13 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.908 2.313 0.011
14 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 4 1'43.983 2.389 0.075
15 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'44.034 2.439 0.050
16 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 5 1'44.059 2.464 0.025
17 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 3 1'44.061 2.466 0.001
18 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'44.333 2.739 0.272
19 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'44.718 3.123 0.384
20 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 5 1'44.831 3.236 0.112
21 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'44.880 3.285 0.049
22 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'45.244 3.649 0.364
23 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'45.490 3.895 0.245
24 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'45.939 4.344 0.449
25 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'45.973 4.378 0.034
26 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'46.273 4.678 0.299
View full results

Qualifying results Race 3

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'42.064    
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'42.222 0.158 0.158
3 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 5 1'42.440 0.375 0.217
4 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'42.686 0.621 0.246
5 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 5 1'42.750 0.685 0.063
6 17 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 5 1'42.771 0.707 0.021
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'42.806 0.742 0.035
8 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 5 1'42.899 0.835 0.092
9 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'43.192 1.128 0.292
10 3 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 4 1'43.192 1.128 0.000
11 99 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.256 1.192 0.064
12 26 Australia Luke Youlden Ford Mustang GT 5 1'43.311 1.246 0.054
13 34 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.342 1.277 0.030
14 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5 1'43.365 1.300 0.023
15 55 Australia Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5 1'43.656 1.592 0.291
16 35 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'43.698 1.634 0.041
17 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 4 1'43.733 1.669 0.035
18 9 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.802 1.737 0.068
19 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'43.835 1.770 0.033
20 22 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'43.870 1.806 0.035
21 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'44.159 2.094 0.288
22 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'44.256 2.192 0.097
23 27 Australia Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'44.258 2.194 0.002
24 96 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'44.271 2.206 0.012
25 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 5 1'44.369 2.304 0.098
26 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 4 1'44.416 2.352 0.047
View full results
Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown
Previous article

Sydney Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins, stop drama robs Brown
Next article

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2

Sydney Supercars: De Pasquale wins intriguing Race 2
