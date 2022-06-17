Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2 Next / Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice
Supercars / Darwin News

Supercars drivers wary of 'extreme' tyre rules

Supercars drivers are unsure if what have been labelled 'extreme' tyre rules will improve the racing in Darwin this weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Supercars drivers wary of 'extreme' tyre rules
Listen to this article

In a bid to make the super soft tyre degrade faster, following a somewhat underwhelming debut of the new compound Dunlop in Darwin last year, the minimum pressure has been raised from 17 to 20 psi.

There was also a plan to outlaw baking tyres in the sun before sessions so they can be bled back to a lower true pressure, however that has been abandoned.

Even with the minimum pressure increase alone there are concerns from some drivers over how the races may play out.

Speaking after topping Practice 2 today, series leader Shane van Gisbergen said qualifying will be critical as passing will be difficult.

“Qualifying is going to be real important here," he said. "The tyre pressures are just stupidly high so you need to be up the front.

"If you’re following, it’s going to be super tough to race. I think everyone is going to be in the train just sliding around so you have got to try to qualify well."

When asked to elaborate on his feelings regarding the higher minimum pressure van Gisbergen declined to comment.

Andre Heimgartner, however, was happy share his thoughts on the matter, his concern that there will be little strategic flexibility to shake up the race.

“They could have maybe gone up not as high on the tyre pressures," he said.

"I think it’s a bit extreme but they’re trying, I guess, to get an extreme result so I think they are definitely going to get.

"No one really knows what’s going to happen. We’ve seen some long runs and the tyre deg is fairly significant so it’s going to impact the strategy.

"It might even make the race more boring because you can only pit in a certain window to make the whole race without absolutely blowing your tyres up, so we’ll have to wait and see."

Heimgartner doesn't, however, believe it will be a tyre conservation race with drivers trying to nurse rubber to the end.

Instead he thinks the deg will be inevitable and could feasibly provide some action late in the race.

“I think you’ve got different stages of obviously the drop-off and I think it’s going to go into the worst stage a lot quicker," he added. "So at the end of the race there’s going to be a lot of sliding around, people running wide, maybe a bit more action. We’ll have to wait and see."

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2
Previous article

Darwin Supercars: Van Gisbergen tops Practice 2
Next article

Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice

Mostert disqualified from Darwin practice
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal
Supercars Supercars

Supercars signs five-year Adelaide 500 deal

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics
Supercars Supercars

Percat slams Adelaide 500 critics

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.