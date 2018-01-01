Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'

shares
comments
Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
3h ago

David Reynolds has labelled the Shootout lap that secured him a second career Bathurst 1000 pole position "a controlled explosion".

Reflecting on the lap that helped him pip Jamie Whincup for pole by just 0.009s, Reynolds reckons he went into the Top 10 Shootout running on very little sleep after an anxiety-riddled Friday night.

Adding to the pressure heading into the one-lap dash was a stunning effort from Reynolds' teammate Anton De Pasquale earlier in the Shootout, the rookie making a surprise play for pole on his Bathurst 1000 debut with a 2m04.349s.

With all that in mind, Reynolds says it was immensely satisfying to piece together a 'controlled explosion' to beat both De Pasquale and reigning series champ Whincup.

"To be honest, cover your ears, I'm f**king ecstatic," he said.

"I've been putting pressure on myself all day. I woke up this morning at 4am doing laps in my head, stressing out, had anxiety, everything.

"I didn't sleep well. I tried to sleep after lunch but couldn't get it done.

"I watched Anton do his lap, he did a 4.3s, and I thought 'I don't know if I can beat that, that's bloody fast'.

"I got in my car, pulled my socks up before I got it, tightened my belts... and just let it happen.

"It was controlled kamikaze, a controlled explosion. That's as fast as I can do. Every lap you do here it's not perfect, but you maximise what you've got. I think I did the best job I could."

De Pasquale, meanwhile, reckons the worst of his stress came after he'd got out of the car.

Having run second in the Shootout, he says it wasn't until he got back to the garage he started to realise he was in contention for pole.

"It's always difficult knowing when you're one of the first cars on track," he explained. "I didn't know what time Garth [Tander] did, I didn't know how the track would be, so I just went as quick as I could. And it was the fastest I've been all weekend.

"After a few guys went I started to realise it actually wasn't too bad a time, and I started getting really stressed. Everyone was around me telling me to smile, but I was nervous and stressed.

"Coming into the weekend I would have definitely taken that."

De Pasquale added that he didn't think his small excursion off track at the last corner cost him pole. Having been asked by Whincup post-session how much time he lost, he said: "I don't know, it wasn't enough to beat you."

The 2018 running of the Great Race kicks off at 11:10am tomorrow local time.

Next Supercars article
Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s

Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel

5h ago
Ricciardo engine problem Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying Article
Formula 1

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

News in depth
Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'
Supercars

Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s

Holdsworth on the Supercars driver market for 2019
Supercars

Holdsworth on the Supercars driver market for 2019

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.