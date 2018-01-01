Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Bathurst / Qualifying report

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s
Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
4h ago

Reigning Bathurst 1000 winners David Reynolds and Luke Youlden will start this year's race from pole position, after Reynolds pipped Jamie Whincup by 0.009s in the Top 10 Shootout.

In a thrilling single-lap battle for pole, Reynolds posted a 2m04.058s to not only edge out a stunning effort from rookie teammate Anton De Pasquale, but leave provisional polesitter Whincup with a mountain to climb as the last man out.

It proved too much by the smallest of margins, Whincup falling 0.009s short of the Erebus driver.

“I’m just ecstatic,” said Reynolds, who claimed his second Bathurst 1000 pole.

“My young teammate did a pretty amazing time, I couldn’t let him beat me, so I had to go a couple of tenths down the road. I threw everything at it, that’s all I had left.

“Our cars are so fast; the team has done a brilliant job. I just want to win again tomorrow.”

Whincup added: “I’m really happy with that lap, I didn’t over-push. A front-row for tomorrow, I couldn’t ask for more.

“It’s a big night already tonight, so not being on pole is not a bad thing to be honest.”

De Pasquale ended up third on the grid, but it could have been even better. After being ninth quickest in regular qualifying, the Bathurst 1000 rookie looked like he could have been on for a late 2m03s after an impressive first pair of sectors on his Shootout lap.

Running slightly wide at Murray's Corner put paid to that, however a 2m04.349s and a gain of seven spots was still a decent outcome.

“It was very stressful,” he said.

“The lap felt good, I wasn’t sure it’d be as good as third, but once a few guys went out it was starting to get serious that we could be quite high.

“I’m very happy, to start third in only our second ever enduro, I’m pretty stoked. We’ll have  a bit think about it tonight and obviously it’s a long, long day tomorrow.”

Shane van Gisbergen will join De Pasquale on the second row, the Kiwi matching his qualifying effort with the fourth-best time.

Scott McLaughlin fell well short of his 2017 record-smashing Shootout effort, the Penske Ford driver set to start the Great Race fifth after dropping three spots with a 2m04.549s.

Tickford's sole Shootout participant Cam Waters was sixth fastest, ahead of Nick Percat who faced a healthy dose of oversteer on his way into The Cutting in his BJR Holden.

James Courtney was the first driver to miss out on a 2m04s, the Walkinshaw driver losing three spots compared to qualifying with a 2m05.003s.

Craig Lowndes didn't get the best out of his 17th and final Shootout appearance, a 2m05.083s dropping him down to ninth after running fifth in the single-lap dash.

Garth Tander ended up 10th, right where he started, having cost himself on the run up Mountain Straight after running over the kerb on the exit of Turn 1.

Results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 9 Australia David Reynolds 
Australia Luke Youlden 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.0589  
2 1 Australia Jamie Whincup 
Paul Dumbrell 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.0683 0.0094
3 99 Australia Will Brown 
Anton de 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.3498 0.2909
4 97 New Zealand Earl Bamber 
New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.5385 0.4796
5 17 France Alexandre Prémat 
New Zealand Scott McLaughlin 		 Ford Falcon FG X 2'04.5494 0.4905
6 6 Australia David Russell 
Australia Cameron Waters 		 Ford Falcon FG X 2'04.7517 0.6928
7 8 Australia Nick Percat 
Australia Macauley Jones 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'04.7673 0.7084
8 25 Australia James Courtney 
Jack Perkins 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.0034 0.9445
9 888 New Zealand Steven Richards 
Australia Craig Lowndes 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.0835 1.0246
10 33 Australia Garth Tander 
New Zealand Chris Pither 		 Holden Commodore ZB 2'05.1717 1.1128
Next Supercars article
Holdsworth on the Supercars driver market for 2019

Previous article

Holdsworth on the Supercars driver market for 2019

Next article

Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'

Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers David Reynolds
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Article type Qualifying report

Red zone: trending stories

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel Japanese GP
Formula 1 / Qualifying report

Japanese GP: Hamilton grabs pole, disaster for Vettel

5h ago
Ricciardo engine problem Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo engine problem "shouldn't happen at this level" - Horner

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying Article
Formula 1

Hartley: Engineer's lie played part in superb qualifying

Latest videos
Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar 02:44
Supercars

Holden's 480 km/h Bathurst Hypercar

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers 01:30
Supercars

Mount Panorama podium in sight for Supercars brothers

News in depth
Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'
Supercars

Reynolds labels Bathurst pole lap 'a controlled explosion'

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Reynolds takes pole by 0.009s

Holdsworth on the Supercars driver market for 2019
Supercars

Holdsworth on the Supercars driver market for 2019

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.