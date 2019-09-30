Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash

shares
comments
McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 8:35 AM

Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat have labelled their pre-Bathurst test a success, despite an early crash for the #17 DJR Team Penske Mustang at Queensland Raceway.

Premat suffered a front brake failure in the Shell Ford at Turn 4 during this morning's session, resulting in a high-speed excursion for the Frenchman.

The damage required more than two hours of repairs, before McLaughlin and Premat couldn’t continue with their Bathurst 1000 preparations. 

Despite the lost track time, Premat reckons he has come away from the crucial test feeling comfortable in the car.

“Today I felt good," he said. "Obviously we had the problem with the brakes early in the day and the damage to the car, but the team got it fixed and the car has run really well for the rest of the day. 

"I feel good in the car, I am happy, Scott is happy and now I feel like I am ready to go to Bathurst for the 1000 next week. 

"We will debrief and talk it all through, but overall a good day.”

Runaway points leader McLaughlin added that it's better to have a brake failure during testing, rather than at Mount Panorama.

“We had that setback this morning with the brake failure when Alex was behind the wheel, but the team identified the problem quickly, got it fixed and got us back out there so the damage was minimised," he said. 

"Better to have issues like that today, rather than at Bathurst next week. That’s what test days are for. 

"The rest of the day went smoothly, the #17 Mustang was strong and Alex logged plenty of miles. Solid day.”

DJRTP ran three Mustangs at QR today, the McLaughlin/Premat and Fabian Coulthard/Tony D'Alberto entries joined by a car focussed on 2020 engine development.

Trialling the new rocker and ring package, as well as drive-by-wire throttle, the car was driven by Steve Johnson – his first hit-out in a Supercar since 2014 – and recently-crowned Super3 champion Broc Feeney.

Triple Eight also ran its two Commodores at QR, Jamie Whincup doing the lion's share of the work in the #88 entry, while co-driver Garth Tander did the heavy lifting in Shane van Gisbergen's #97 car.

“From my point of view it’s been great, obviously spending a lot of time in the car and developing that engineer-driver relationship with [race engineer Grant McPherson], which is critical when we go to the races," said Tander.

“They key thing is developing that language, that relationship, because we don’t have Sandown as the warm-up race.

“We’ve worked really hard all year to integrate myself into the team because I’m the new guy, and it feels like I’m speaking the same language, which has been really good. 

DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang

Photo by: DJR Team Penske

 

Next article
Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

Previous article

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Alexandre Prémat , Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
00:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
03:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
06:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
02:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
07:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
08:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
02:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

17m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety

49m
3
Formula 1

Debate: Was Vettel justified in rejecting team orders?

3h
4
Formula 1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

5
Supercars

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

1h

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash
VASC

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry
VASC

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad
VASC

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad

Top Supercars drivers predict 'fast', 'crazy' Bathurst 1000
VASC

Top Supercars drivers predict 'fast', 'crazy' Bathurst 1000

Supercars to debut in-car warning lights at Bathurst 1000
VASC

Supercars to debut in-car warning lights at Bathurst 1000

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.