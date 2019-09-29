Supercars
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad

shares
comments
Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 8:06 PM

Triple Eight will run a Holden Dealer Team-inspired livery on its Commodores at the 2019 Bathurst 1000.

The factory Holden squad will pay tribute to the marque's 50 years of factory motorsport involvement with a special retro look for both of its entries at the Great Race.

The Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes and Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander entries will run a red and white look inspired by the Toranas raced by Peter Brock and Colin Bond at the 1971 Bathurst 500.

“We tried many variations, but the 1971 HDT livery ended up being the perfect inspiration because of its unique historical appearance,” GM Design Australia Exterior Manager Peter Hughes said.

“The horizontal heritage stripes over the roof, for example, are unmistakable and should make a statement over the top of the mountain, just as they did back in 1971.

“It’s a great way for everyone to celebrate a wonderful history of factory Holden Bathurst entries and the heroic drivers, both past and present, that race them."

According to Whincup, the retro livery is the perfect way for him and Lowndes to rekindle a three-time Bathurst-winning partnership that's been on ice for 10 years.

“Craig and I are obviously looking forward to racing together again and it’s a great that we will be doing it with such an iconic livery on our car,” he said.

“Being the factory Holden team is something that Triple Eight is really proud of, so it’s pretty special to be marking their 50th anniversary of factory involvement in this way.  

"Holden has had a lot of success at Mount Panorama and we’re very lucky to say we’ve played a small part in that. Lowndesy and I will certainly be trying to add to that next week.”

Running a Brock-inspired livery is fitting for seven-time Bathurst winner Lowndes, as he looks to run down Peter Perfect's total of nine Mount Panorama crowns.

“Jamie and I individually have a lot of experience at Bathurst, but we also have a great history racing together,” Lowndes said.

“To be teaming up with him again in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of Holden’s factory involvement in motorsport will be something we will remember for years to come.

“Preparation is always key at Bathurst. Mechanically, last year was tough in the build-up to the race with all the power steering issues. 

"Come race day we had pace and a good strategy which meant we were able to be there in the end to fight for the win. 

"You never know what’s going to happen at Bathurst!”

The new livery will get its first hit-out at Triple Eight's pre-enduros test at Queensland Raceway.

DJR Team Penske, Matt Stone Racing and Kostecki Brothers Racing will also be in action at QR today.

Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Bathurst livery

Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Bathurst livery
1/6

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Bathurst livery

Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Bathurst livery
2/6

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering
3/6

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering
4/6

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Bathurst livery

Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Bathurst livery
5/6

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight Race Engineering and Craig Lowndes, Triple Eight Race Engineering
6/6

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Top Supercars drivers predict 'fast', 'crazy' Bathurst 1000

Top Supercars drivers predict 'fast', 'crazy' Bathurst 1000
Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Garth Tander , Craig Lowndes , Jamie Whincup , Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

