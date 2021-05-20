Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum

DJRTP06 earned its place in Australian motor racing history when it was driven to victory in the Great Race by Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat back in 2019.

The win came in the penultimate year of Team Penske's stint in Supercars as a part owner of the DJR outfit.

It snapped a 25-year drought for Dick Johnson Racing/DJR Team Penske at the Bathurst 1000, although the race was shrouded in controversy due to the infamous team orders saga.

The chassis was then all but destroyed at the next round on the Gold Coast when McLaughlin smacked the wall in Sunday qualifying.

The team elected to park the car at the time, building a new chassis for McLaughlin to race for the rest of the 2019 season with plans to restore the Bathurst winner at a later date.

That process is now underway, the chassis having recently been repaired by Pace Innovations on the Gold Coast before heading back to DJR for a rebuild.

Once the Bathurst-winning panels and engine, which were removed before the Gold Coast shunt, have been fitted and the car is complete it will be shipped to the Penske Racing Museum in Arizona.

"One of the things that was a tradition for Team Penske was to retire notable cars that have won either milestone races or championships," DJR boss Ryan Story told the official Supercars website.

"If you wind the clock back to 2019, after Bathurst we went to the Gold Coast and unfortunately Scott had a pretty big prang. That effectively meant that car was out of action and we had to bring online the chassis that we had lined up to be introduced the following year.

"That car was repaired by Paul Ceprnich and his team at Pace Innovations. It's arrived back art the workshop now and is being assembled in earnest.

"At some point in the future that will take pride of place at Penske's motorsport museum in Arizona."