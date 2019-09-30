Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Mobil colours for Percat/Blanchard Bathurst entry

shares
comments
Mobil colours for Percat/Blanchard Bathurst entry
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 8:30 PM

Nick Percat and Tim Blanchard's Brad Jones Racing Holden will sport the iconic colours of Mobil at the Bathurst 1000.

The Bathurst colours come as part of a tie-up between BJR, Mobil and 7-Eleven, which started at the Phillip Island round back in April.

While the first livery was heavily focussed on the convenience store chain, the Bathurst version showcases the famous blue, red and white of Mobil.

For team owner Brad Jones the livery has special significance, the branding a reminder of his stint as Peter Brock's teammate at Mobil 1 Racing back in 1989.

“The Bathurst 1000 is anything but predictable; this race can mentally destroy drivers and teams or help you produce the greatest moment in your life,” said Jones.

“Bringing Mobil back to the mountain in collaboration with 7-Eleven has rekindled a lot of memories of Peter Brock and I racing together. 

"He was a tough competitor, but more than that he loved racing his car. It’s the same for my brother [Kim Jones] and I, and the entire team at Brad Jones Racing. 

"We love racing and we know it’s not predictable, which is one of the driving forces that keeps us pushing forward each week.”

More Bathurst liveries:

BJR is one of a number of teams conducting their pre-Bathurst test at Winton today, along with Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Erebus Motorsport and Garry Rogers Motorsport.

WAU will actually be in action at Winton for the next three days, as IndyCar stars Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe acclimatise to their Holden ahead of a wildcard appearance at the Great Race.

Next article
McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash

Previous article

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Nick Percat , Tim Blanchard
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
9 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
04:25
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
07:15
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
10:20
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
05:35
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
10:30
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
11:35
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
06:00
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton was doing "qualifying laps" to follow Ferraris

2
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

3
Formula 1

Top 50: All-time F1 World Championship Grand Prix race leaders

3h
4
MotoGP

Lorenzo: Honda won't disregard my needs in 2020

5
MotoGP

KTM "unlucky" to sign Zarco "in the wrong moment"

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Mobil colours for Percat/Blanchard Bathurst entry
VASC

Mobil colours for Percat/Blanchard Bathurst entry

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash
VASC

McLaughlin, Premat satisfied despite testing crash

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry
VASC

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad
VASC

Retro Brock Bathurst livery for Holden Supercars squad

Top Supercars drivers predict 'fast', 'crazy' Bathurst 1000
VASC

Top Supercars drivers predict 'fast', 'crazy' Bathurst 1000

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.