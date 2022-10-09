Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards

Listen to this article

Heimgartner’s #8 Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore was innocently caught up in accident on lap 5 triggered by an out of control Zane Goddard, who misjudged The Chase.

Goddard’s Tickford Mustang speared across the infield and as the car rejoin he tagged the #8 car driven by Heimgartner’s co-driver Dale Wood.

The oncoming Grove Racing Mustang, piloted by Matt Campbell had nowhere to go and smashed into the Commodore.

Goddard took responsibility for causing the accident which he labelled as “unacceptable”.

Heimgartner was left clearly disgruntled by the driving standards on show in the early part of the race.

“It's like people don't realise it's 161 laps and they are driving like absolute losers.

“Hopefully they [the drivers] get their shit together and we don't have more safety cars and ruin more cars.

Everyone puts in so much effort and then for everyone to take everyone out like that, especially that last one, it was pretty wild. I'll be surprised if my car isn't seriously damaged.

“It's not what anyone needs, and we're only on lap bloody four.”

Campbell, who has been released from the circuit’s medical centre after a quick check up, admitted he was sore from the impact that was among the biggest of his career.

“I’m a little bit sore,” said Campbell. “I have never had an impact that big before. I feel for all the guys and luckily we have got car #10 at the front. “I think I will be pretty sore tomorrow morning.

“Obviously coming out of The Chase I saw Goddard going off and when you see a car going off you expect him to rejoin later closer to the wall, but he has just come straight across. “He has tipped Woody and I had nowhere to go. It is a big shame.”