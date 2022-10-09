Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000: Goddard takes blame for unacceptable crash

Zane Goddard has held his hand up for causing a multi-car crash in the early stages in the Repco Bathurst 1000 admitting the incident was unacceptable on his part.

Tom Howard
By:
Co-author:
Andrew van Leeuwen
Listen to this article

The Tickford Ford driver, competing alongside James Courtney, shot across the The Chase after a failed move on Greg Murphy.

As a result, Goddard skipped across the wet grass before rejoining the track, making contact with Dale Wood and then Matt Campbell, putting the duo out of the race.

Explaining the incident Goddard told Motorsport.com: “On the grass it just kept sliding. I kept dabbing the brake but it wasn't doing anything, it was just making me spin more. So I tried clearing the brakes to just sort of straight it out, and when I rejoined I was sideways.

“It's super shit on my part. It's not really acceptable. I'm pissed off at myself.

“I owe the team a big apology, I owe Dave a big apology, Dave and his team, all their teams. It's completely my fault. Once I was on the grass there was nothing I could do. It's just a shame that I pinched it. It's my bad.

Both Goddard and Campbell went to the circuit medical centre after the incident with the former declaring himself okay.

Campbell did exit his Grove Racing Mustang under his own power to check on Goddard at the scene of the accident.

Reflecting on the incident, Courtney said the crash was a “little disappointing” but took the heat off his co-driver Goddard.

“It's a long race. Maybe a little bit too eager, too early. It's disappointing. We've all worked really really hard," he said.

“Tickford has been involved in everything at the start of the race here. It's a little disappointing. I'm sure Zane didn't mean any of that. That's the way it goes sometimes.”

 

