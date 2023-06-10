Supercars Indigenous livery roll-out continues

The latest to be unveiled is Mark Winterbottom's DeWalt Camaro, which will carry artwork designed by renowned Kalkadoon artist Chern’ee Sutton.

That car will carry the livery for both Darwin, which is the official Supercars Indigenous round, and the Townsville 500.

“I feel incredibly proud to be involved again," said Sutton, who also designed last year's livery for Winterbottom.

"I never thought I’d ever see my artwork on a race car, and now I get to do it two years in a row, so that's an incredibly special feeling for me and the Indigenous round is something that I'm really honoured to be a part of again.

"My inspiration for this year's design was representing the passion of Supercars fans attending the Indigenous round, as well as the bright future of Team 18, [Winterbottom] and DeWalt. I did implement a few of my experiences from last year and seeing the race in person in Townsville.

"It was really fun doing this year's design too because it was a change in colour scheme with the red, the yellow, and the black, which is also the colours of the Aboriginal flag."

Mark Winterbottom's Indigenous round livery.

Brad Jones Racing, meanwhile, unveiled its second Indigenous livery, this time for Andre Heimgartner.

BJR has worked with Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation for its four Indigenous liveries, Heimgartner's car carrying tones and symbols inspired by the Wiradjuri land where the team is based.

Andre Heimgartner's Indigenous round livery.

“We wanted to work very closely with local groups for the Indigenous round and keep our cars as close to home as possible and Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation was a perfect fit," said team owner Brad Jones.

“The land that we live and work on is very special and we are so proud to be able to take elements of that into the Indigenous round in Darwin.

"Even though we’re racing almost 4000 kilometres away, we’ll be representing our region and the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation.

“I have to thank to Mungabareena group for their contribution and efforts to work with our team creating this design. They’ve done such an excellent job and what they’ve achieved looks amazing.”

Detail on Andre Heimgartner's BJR Camaro.

Tickford Racing has unveiled two liveries in the last 24 hours, both designed by Jedess Hudson.

They are the Mustangs of Declan Fraser and Cam Waters, the latter a significant step up in Indigenous flare after only running minor detail for Darwin last year.

Cam Waters' Indigenous round livery.

This year the Monster Mustang will carry a full Indigenous livery, Hudson leaning on Waters name and his connection to his home town of Mildura.

"Water holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for many Indigenous peoples," she explained. "It represents life, purity, and regeneration. By incorporating the element of water into the artwork the team is paying tribute to the region and traditional owners of

the land."

The Darwin Triple Crown kicks off next Friday.

Cam Waters, Tickford Racing.

Declan Fraser's Indigenous livery.

Declan Fraser, Tickford Racing.