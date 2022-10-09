Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards Next / Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash
Supercars / Bathurst News

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead despite penalty

Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander lead the 2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 at the midway point despite copping a five-second penalty early in the race.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander lead despite penalty
Listen to this article

It was an action-packed start to the Great Race, the first safety car period coming on the opening lap thanks to a multi-car crash on Mountain Straight.

A huge puddle of water on the racing line left Jamie Whincup a little out of shape, subsequent contact with Tony D'Alberto and Jack Perkins leaving both Perkins and Whincup facing the wrong way.

Zak Best, meanwhile, did his best to avoid Perkins but clipped both the Erebus Holden and the wall in the process.

While the Best/Thomas Randle car was out of the race, Whincup continued without damage, while the Perkins/Will Brown car could be repaired and even got back on the lead lap thanks to the lucky dog rule.

The race went green again on Lap 5 with Lee Holdsworth leading Fabian Coulthard, however the green running was short-lived due to an incident prompted by Tickford's Zane Goddard.

A failed attempt to pass Greg Murphy at The Chase saw Goddard splash through the mud and re-join at speed, where he was collected by both Dale Wood and Matt Campbell.

The damage put all three cars out of the race immediately, Goddard accepting blame for the crash while Heimgartner, who was partnered with Wood, slammed the driving standards.

The majority of the field pitted under the safety car, Holdsworth leading Coulthard when the race went green again on Lap 10.

Light rain complicated matters shortly afterwards, the field left tip-toeing in the damp conditions on slick tyres.

James Moffat, who had dropped four spots thanks to a sluggish start from pole, was able to pick his way through the field and into second before the track dried up.

On Lap 17 the safety car made its third appearance when the Kostecki/Kostecki Mustang ended up buried in the sand at The Chase.

Again most of the field pitted with a number of primary drivers taking over from their co-drivers.

That led to some early drama for the lead Red Bull Holden, with the car handed a five-second penalty for releasing van Gisbergen into the path of Alex Davison.

Dick Johnson Racing elected to leave D'Alberto out which meant he led the field when the race went green again on Lap 20.

He held onto that lead for nine laps before Cam Waters, who had taken over from Moffat at the stops, barged his way through at Turn 1.

Shortly after that lead change there was a fourth caution sparked by an Alex Davison mistake at The Chase. He fired the #17 Mustang off the road at speed and bounced off the tyre wall, before desperately trying to drive out of the mud and get back on the road.

He went painfully close but ended up bogged, which meant the safety car appeared for the fourth time.

Declan Fraser and Richie Stanaway stayed out, handing them the race lead for the restart while Waters held the effective lead.

The two wildcards continued to lead the way until Fraser pitted on Lap 40, right before the race went yellow for a fifth time.

On this occasion the culprit was Tim Blanchard, his Mustang left buried in the wall at Forrest's Elbow after a clash with Nick Percat.

At this point it was van Gisbergen that elected not to pit, which left him in the lead of the race ahead of fellow non-stoppers Scott Pye, Percat, Bryce Fullwood and Macauley Jones.

Moffat, who took the Monster Mustang back over from Waters, was the best-placed of the stoppers as the race went green on Lap 45 – but not for long. On the second lap after the restart he was turned around and The Cutting by Brodie Kostecki, Moffat dropping all the way back to 21st on the road.

Race control investigated both the Percat/Blanchard and Moffat/Kostecki incidents and elected to take no further action.

Out front van Gisbergen went on a tear as he tried to build a big enough lead to cover the five-second penalty he would have to serve at a green stop.

He got the lead out to the best part of eight seconds before taking a service under green conditions, plus the penalty, on Lap 55.

At that point he also handed the #97 Commodore back to Garth Tander.

The entry initially dropped to 18th, however the race was swiftly under yellow again when Macauley Jones was left stuck in the grass on pit entry.

That prompted another round of stops for most of the field, Tander staying out to take back over the lead ahead of the stopping pack led by David Russell (#99 Erebus Holden) and Anton De Pasquale.

The race went green again on Lap 59 with Tander able to slowly edge away from Russell. That was until Lap 78 when he dived back into the pits for a fourth service of the race.

On that same lap the race unraveled for Nick Percat when he hit the wall on the way to the Elbow while running fourth. He was able to get going again to avoid another safety car, but his car was nursing significant damage.

Russell and Moffat pitted a lap later while Whincup followed suit a lap later again, the trio resuming in second, third and fourth respectively behind Tander.

Bathurst 1000 rookie Matt Payne sits an impressive fifth having just taken the car back over from Holdsworth.

Chaz Mostert is sixth and Michael Caruso is currently seventh in a valiant fightback after Mark Winterbottom was spun in that car during the Lap 5 drama at The Chase.

Fraser, Dean Fiore (#14 BJR Holden) and Alex Davison currently round out the Top 10.

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards
Previous article

Bathurst 1000: Heimgartner slams early driving standards
Next article

Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash

Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take final Holden win Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: Van Gisbergen/Tander take final Holden win

Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash Bathurst
Supercars

Bathurst 1000: "Rejected downshift" prompted Percat crash

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM Hockenheim: Van der Linde crowned champion, Wittmann wins finale

BMW’s Sheldon van der Linde clinched the 2022 DTM title with a third-place finish in the championship finale at Hockenheim, as Marco Wittmann made a rapid launch to score his first win of the year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.