Every driver racing in the 2022 Bathurst 1000

Listen to this article

The recent confirmation that international Porsche ace Jaxon Evans will join Jack Smith at Brad Jones Racing locked in the field for the 2022 running of the Bathurst 1000.

With the 25 regular entries joined by wildcards from Triple Eight, Erebus Motorsport and Matt Chahda Motorsport, a total of 28 cars and 56 drivers will tackle the biggest test in Aussie motorsport.

Out of the 2022 line-up just seven entries will be entirely unchanged from last year.

Dick Johnson Racing, Blanchard Racing Team and Erebus Motorsport are the only teams to have complete consistency across its primary entries this year.

Triple Eight will field one unchanged line-up, Garth Tander continuing with Shane van Gisbergen, while Jamie Whincup joins rookie Broc Feeney and Craig Lowndes moves into the T8 wildcard with Declan Fraser.

Team 18 has one unchanged line-up in Mark Winterbottom and Michael Caruso and did plan to have a second before James Golding left the team to take up a full-time ride with PremiAir Racing.

Golding's place alongside Scott Pye was taken by Super2 front-runner Tyler Everingham.

Tickford Racing also has one unchanged line-up in Cam Waters and James Moffat, while it is fielding two drivers who raced together last year in Jake Kostecki and Kurt Kostecki. However in 2021 the brothers drove for Matt Stone Racing before Jake's off-season move to Campbellfield.

In terms of co-driver consistency, Zak Best continues with Tickford Racing but has been moved to the Tom Randle entry, while Zane Goddard joins the Ford team as James Courtney's partner.

Warren Luff will continue his long-standing relationship with Walkinshaw Andretti United, this year partnering Nick Percat, while Fabian Coulthard has been drafted into the WAU line-up alongside reigning winner Chaz Mostert.

Dale Wood and Dean Fiore have been retained by Brad Jones Racing and will partner Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood respectively, while Jordan Boys returns to the Albury squad to partner Macauley Jones after missing out on a Bathurst seat last year.

Matt Campbell returns to Grove Racing where he will partner David Reynolds, while Lee Holdsworth, who won the Great Race with Mostert last year, will be paired with Matt Payne.

Matt Stone Racing has recalled Jayden Ojeda, who this year will partner Todd Hazelwood, while the team will also hand Aaron Seton his Bathurst debut alongside Jack Le Brocq.

PremiAir Racing has re-signed Dylan O'Keeffe, who drove for the team as Team Sydney last year, to partner Golding, with rookie Cameron Hill completing the line-up alongside Chris Pither.

The wildcards will be driven by Lowndes/Fraser, Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway (Erebus) and Matt Chahda and Jay Robotham (MCM).

There are six Bathurst 1000 rookies in the field – Evans, Payne, Seton, Chahda, Robotham and Fraser.

2022 Repco Bathurst 1000 entry list

Team Number Primary Driver Co-Driver Car Triple Eight Race Engineering 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Holden ZB Commodore 97 Shane van Gisbergen Garth Tander Holden ZB Commodore 888 Craig Lowndes Declan Fraser Holden ZB Commodore Dick Johnson Racing 11 Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 17 Will Davison Alex Davison Ford Mustang GT Tickford Racing 5 James Courtney Zane Goddard Ford Mustang GT 6 Cameron Waters James Moffat Ford Mustang GT 55 Thomas Randle Zak Best Ford Mustang GT 56 Jake Kostecki Kurt Kostecki Ford Mustang GT Walkinshaw Andretti United 2 Nick Percat Warren Luff Holden ZB Commodore 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Holden ZB Commodore Erebus Motorsport 9 Will Brown Jack Perkins Holden ZB Commodore 51 Richie Stanaway Greg Murphy Holden ZB Commodore 99 Brodie Kostecki David Russell Holden ZB Commodore Brad Jones Racing 4 Jack Smith Jaxon Evans Holden ZB Commodore 8 Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood Holden ZB Commodore 14 Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore Holden ZB Commodore 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Holden ZB Commodore Team 18 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso Holden ZB Commodore 20 Scott Pye Tyler Everingham Holden ZB Commodore Grove Racing 10 Lee Holdsworth Matt Payne Ford Mustang GT 26 David Reynolds Matt Campbell Ford Mustang GT Matt Stone Racing 34 Jack Le Brocq Aaron Seton Holden ZB Commodore 35 Todd Hazelwood Jayden Ojeda Holden ZB Commodore PremiAir Racing 22 Chris Pither Cameron Hill Holden ZB Commodore 31 James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe Holden ZB Commodore Blanchard Racing Team 3 Tim Slade Tim Blanchard Ford Mustang GT Matt Chahda Motorsport 118 Matt Chahda Jaylyn Robotham Holden ZB Commodore