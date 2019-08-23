Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 3 in
14 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds

shares
comments
Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 9:23 AM

Erebus team boss Barry Ryan says he'd be "very surprised" to lose David Reynolds at the end of this season, with re-signing the Bathurst winner considered a "formality".

Yet to re-commit to the Erebus squad beyond the end of the current season, Reynolds has recently emerged as an unexpected player in the 2020 silly season.

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 champ has been linked to the likes of Tickford Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United, should he not be able to agree to a fresh Erebus deal.

Ryan, however, is bullish about the team's hopes of retaining Reynolds, claiming that his re-signing is still merely a formality despite the delay.

He also says there's no facts to a raft of media reports suggesting Reynolds could contemplate a move, despite sources suggesting otherwise to Motorsport.com. 

"I don't really want to talk too much about it," said Ryan. 

"It's still a long way out, but we want to get it wrapped up early so we can just get on with next year. ‘

"Dave has said for a while now that he wants to be here for a long time, [team owner] Betty [Klimenko] wants him here, we want him here, I think it's just a formality.

"I think [the media] has blown it out of proportion a bit. I don't think any of the stuff that's been written in the last few days is fact. 

"We'll see where it heads, but I don't think it's a real problem. Dave wants to stay, we want him to stay, it's as simple as that.

"I'd be very surprised [if he left], from all the talks we've had internally.

"We'll leave it to the media to make their decision, and we'll press on and do what we do behind closed doors.”

Next article
Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut

Previous article

Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 3 Starts in
14 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
55 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World Superbike

Ducati confirms Bautista split, set to sign Redding

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

3
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in FP1

11m

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds
VASC

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds

Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut
VASC

Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut

Early injury call proved costly, says Stanaway
VASC

Early injury call proved costly, says Stanaway

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two
VASC

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin blitzes first practice
VASC

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin blitzes first practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.