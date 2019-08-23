Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 3 in
14 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / The Bend / Breaking news

Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut

shares
comments
Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 9:07 AM

Thomas Randle says he's "pinching himself" after ending his first day as a main game Supercars driver among the pacesetters.

The Tickford Racing wildcard entrant made a sensational start to life in the top tier by going quickest in the additional drivers session this morning.

He was then fourth quickest in the first open session, the only driver to beat his earlier benchmark Scott McLaughlin.

To cap off a successful first day Randle then ended up 10th in the second open practice session, which means he'll go straight into Q2 and can't start any lower than 16th for tomorrow's race.

"I mean, it was unbelievable," said the 23-year-old. 

"I'm still pinching myself to get into the [Top] 10, first time around. 

"It was something in the back of my mind but knowing how tough the competition is here...

"We ran a green set of tyres in Practice 1 because we had an extra set, and we knew there’d be a fair bit of work to do because no one else ran a green set. 

"In Practice 2, [with] everyone running on a green set at the end, we knew it was going to be tough – but we just managed to get the lap in. 

"[I'm] still a million miles away from [pacesetter Scott McLaughlin], but really happy for all the guys."

While happy with his progress on Day 1, the Super2 race winner says he'll hold declaring that he belongs in the top tier until after this weekend's two races.

"Look, it’s early days," he said. 

"We’ve still got two long races to come. That’s going to be where it counts, to see how I race against the other guys. 

"To be automatically in the Top 16 [on the grid] is really good, and hopefully we can move up a few spots in Q2, but yeah, it’s just going to be a completely different ball game. This level of drivers, and we’ve got pit stops, and there’ll be so many new features for me. 

"So it’s going to be a lot of rapid learning across the rest of the weekend."

Next article
Early injury call proved costly, says Stanaway

Previous article

Early injury call proved costly, says Stanaway

Next article

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Drivers Thomas Randle
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

The Bend

The Bend

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 3 Starts in
14 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
Practice 1 Fri 23 Aug
23:40
13:10
Practice 2 Fri 23 Aug
02:10
15:40
Practice 3 Sat 24 Aug
20:30
10:00
Qualifying Sat 24 Aug
23:05
12:35
Race 1 Sat 24 Aug
01:55
15:25
Practice 4 Sat 24 Aug
19:30
09:00
Qualifying 2 Sun 25 Aug
21:20
10:50
Race 2 Sun 25 Aug
00:10
13:40
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World Superbike

Ducati confirms Bautista split, set to sign Redding

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

3
Formula 1

Ferrari surprised by how much Leclerc has improved in 2019

1h

Latest videos

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test 02:23
Supercars

Mustang takes to track for first time at Supercars Test

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island 03:39
Supercars

Important mileage for Kelly Racing in pre-season test at Phillip Island

Latest news

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds
VASC

Erebus would be "very surprised" to lose Reynolds

Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut
VASC

Supercars rookie "pinching himself" after strong debut

Early injury call proved costly, says Stanaway
VASC

Early injury call proved costly, says Stanaway

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two
VASC

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin smashes lap record in practice two

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin blitzes first practice
VASC

The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin blitzes first practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.