Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump

shares
comments
Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump
By:

Erebus data engineer Tom Moore will take on a more prominent role running David Reynolds’ Holden in the physical absence of race engineer Alistair McVean.

Reynolds has been without McVean at the circuit for the last three rounds, after the renowned engineer was unable to take part in the border run back in July. Team boss Barry Ryan took over the physical running of the #9 entry, although the partnership has yielded little in the way of results.

The team has decided to make a change for the Townsville double-header, Moore taking over from Ryan in terms of race track duties.

Online communication with McVean will be beefed up too, on a bid to get Reynolds back to the front of the field.

“I stepped in to engineer Dave for the last few rounds with Tom and Alistair, though with other responsibilities in my role, it’s great that we can give Tom this opportunity and help shortcut communication with Alistair back home,” Ryan said.

“Tom has implemented a plan and we are using video conferencing and other communication solutions to ensure Alistair is right by his side the entire way.”

McVean added: “It’s no secret it’s been a challenging year for everyone, and unfortunately I haven’t physically been able to be with the team, but we will be doing everything we can to get Dave and the team back on track.

“I’ll be working closely with Tom and have direct communications to be able to run through potential changes and basically plan the weekend as if I were there and Tom will take over and run the weekend on the ground.

“He’s a young guy who has earned his apprenticeship and deserves his opportunity to step up and have that opportunity to work closer with Dave.

“During the race we’ll be on discord, so I can chat with him live. We’ll have a live link to chat during races and he ask me any questions on the spot.”

Usually a front-runner at both the Hidden Valley and Townsville circuits, Reynolds struggled through the first part of the Northern swing in Darwin.

His best finish during the second Darwin weekend was just 10th, Reynolds admitting afterwards that McVean’s absence was being felt. 

“I am missing my engineer, he’s not flying around with us so I suppose my natural confidence is a bit low and I’m a confidence driver,” he told Fox Sports on Sunday evening.
“When I go out there, I might be second guessing in my head a little bit and that’s obviously not making lap speed at the track.

“But in saying that, if the car is still fast, regardless of who is on my radio, I can still drive it quick.”

 

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Previous article

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers David Reynolds
Teams Erebus Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain

New Concorde "the biggest transition F1 has ever seen" - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Concorde "the biggest transition F1 has ever seen" - Wolff

"Underrated" Oliveira proved critics wrong with win - Tech 3
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

"Underrated" Oliveira proved critics wrong with win - Tech 3

Mercedes F1 engine boss Cowell undecided on next move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes F1 engine boss Cowell undecided on next move

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The no-ego director behind McLaren’s new verve

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Latest news

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Tickford bringing families into Supercars hub
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Tickford bringing families into Supercars hub

McLaughlin listened in on Penske Indy 500 radio
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin listened in on Penske Indy 500 radio

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 engine mode clampdown targets reliability fix claims

2
MotoGP

Rossi backs Bagnaia for factory Ducati 2021 MotoGP ride

3
Formula 1

Ferrari identifies issue that caused Leclerc's DNF in Spain

4
Formula 1

New Concorde "the biggest transition F1 has ever seen" - Wolff

5
Formula 1

Renault requests withdrawal of F1 Racing Point appeal

Latest news

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump
Supercars

Engineer shake-up for Reynolds amid speed slump

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Tickford bringing families into Supercars hub
Supercars

Tickford bringing families into Supercars hub

McLaughlin listened in on Penske Indy 500 radio
IndyCar

McLaughlin listened in on Penske Indy 500 radio

Erebus owner calls for social media calm
Supercars

Erebus owner calls for social media calm

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.