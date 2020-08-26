Supercars
Supercars / Townsville / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

The 2020 Supercars season continues this weekend with a third consecutive race meeting, this time on the streets of Townsville.

The Far North Queensland city will play host to Supercars for the next two weekends, both rounds set to be run under the new-look SuperSprint regulations.

That means three 110-kilometre races, each featuring a mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

This weekend's tyre regulations will mirror those from Darwin last weekend, with teams starting with one set of pre-marked tyres and seven sets of brand new soft compound Dunlops.

At the end of Practice 2, however, the pre-marked tyres and two sets of the new softs have to go back to Dunlop, leaving each driver with 20 tyres to complete all competitive sessions.

The big unknown is the degradation on the Townsville streets. While those five sets of softs were plenty in Darwin, allowing Scott McLaughlin to clean sweep last weekend, it could be that drivers will need to pick and choose their opportunities this weekend.

That could open the door for a third brand new race winner this season, with Jack Le Brocq and Anton De Pasquale having already profited from tyre regulations since racing resumed in June.

There has been a small tweak to qualifying this weekend, with a return of the Top 10 Shootout on Saturday rather than the Top 15 Shootout.

Sunday's grids will be determined by back-to-back 10-minute sessions.

McLaughlin heads to Townsville well in control of the series, the DJR Team Penske driver boasting a 177-point lead over Jamie Whincup.

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times

Saturday 29th August 2020

  • Rookie Session: 9:20-9:40 AEST
  • Practice 1: 10:00-10:30 AEST
  • Practice 2: 11:20-11:50 AEST
  • Qualifying 1: 12:45-12:45 AEST
  • Qualifying 2: 13:00-13:10 AEST
  • Top 10 Shootout: 13:20-13:45 AEST
  • Race 1: 15:40-16:48 AEST

Sunday 30th August 2020

  • Qualifying Race 2: 10:40-10:50 AEST
  • Qualifying Race 3: 11:00-11:10 AEST
  • Race 2: 13:05-14:13 AEST
  • Race 3: 15:40-16:48 AEST

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint tyre allocation

Each driver will start the weekend with four pre-marked soft compound tyres and 28 new soft compound tyres.

At the end of Practice 2 the four pre-marked tyres and eight of the new soft compound tyres need to be returned to Dunlop.

That will leave each driver with 20 soft compound tyres for the remainder of the weekend.

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint entry list

Num Driver Team Car
2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Mobil 1™ Middy's Racing Holden Commodore ZB
3 Australia Macauley Jones Team Cooldrive Holden Commodore ZB
4 Australia Jack Smith SCT Logistics Racing Holden Commodore ZB
5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Truck Assist Tekno Racing Ford Mustang GT
6 Australia Cameron Waters Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner NED Racing Ford Mustang GT
8 Australia Nick Percat Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
9 Australia David Reynolds Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Australia Brad Jones Racing Holden Commodore ZB
15 Australia Rick Kelly Castrol Racing Ford Mustang GT
17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Australia DJR Team Penske Ford Mustang GT
18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Irwin Racing Holden Commodore ZB
19 Australia Alex Davison Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
20 Australia Scott Pye Team 18 Holden Commodore ZB
22 New Zealand Chris Pither Team Sydney Holden Commodore ZB
25 Australia Chaz Mostert Mobil 1™ Appliances Online Racing Holden Commodore ZB
34 Australia Zane Goddard Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
35 Australia Garry Jacobson Matt Stone Racing Holden Commodore ZB
44 Australia James Courtney Boost Mobile Racing Ford Mustang GT
55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Australia Tickford Racing Ford Mustang GT
88 Australia Jamie Whincup Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Australia Triple Eight Race Engineering Holden Commodore ZB
99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Penrite Racing Holden Commodore ZB
