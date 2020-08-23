Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep
By:

Scott McLaughlin took a third dominant win to complete a Darwin Supercars clean sweep.

The DJR Team Penske star effectively won the race at the start, using the grippier side of the front row to out-drag pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen down to the first corner.

Once in front McLaughlin never looked back, flawlessly executing a standard strategy with a Lap 8 stop to make it three wins from three races, his margin in the final heat a whopping 13.8s.

Even better for McLaughlin was that his closest title rival Jamie Whincup was just seventh, the points gap between the two now 177.

"I love it [in Darwin]. I love the people, I love the track. And I love it when my car is like that. That's hands-down the best car I've every driven. All weekend it was so solid."

The battle for the minor placings was significantly closer, with as many as five cars in contention for the podium for much of the race.

Nick Percat effectively ran second the entire way, jumping van Gisbergen at the start. He couldn't quite shake the likes of Scott Pye and, for a while, van Gisbergen, but ultimately had enough to take a well-earned podium.

Pye finished third for the second time today, having withstood significant pressure from van Gisbergen when the Triple Eight driver – who stopped later in the race – had better tyre quality.

Pye didn't just help himself by holding off van Gisbergen, he also helped his teammate Mark Winterbottom who went deep into the race before making his stop. With the best rubber in the field for the run home, Winterbottom was able to run down Chaz Mostert and van Gisbergen to nab fourth place.

That did include a bit of contact to get by van Gisbergen, though, Winterbottom hinting after the race that he may have to face the stewards.

Van Gisbergen and Mostert finished fifth and sixth ahead of Whincup.

Darwin Supersprint - race results:

Cla # Driver Car Time
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT  
2 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 13.835
3 20 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 14.817
4 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 16.423
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 18.367
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 19.622
7 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 19.966
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 20.299
9 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 20.847
10 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 24.888
11 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 27.703
12 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 28.070
13 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 28.459
14 44 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 30.013
15 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 33.845
16 35 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 34.552
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 36.054
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 39.415
19 22 New Zealand Chris Pither Holden Commodore ZB 43.344
20 19 Australia Alex Davison Holden Commodore ZB 44.253
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 45.163
22 15 Australia Rick Kelly Ford Mustang GT 52.838
23 4 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 54.164
  6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT  
View full results
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley II
Drivers Scott McLaughlin
Teams DJR Team Penske
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

2021 F1 downforce cut not a matter of safety, says Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 F1 downforce cut not a matter of safety, says Pirelli

VIR IMSA: Corvette inherits win from Porsche in wild race
IMSA IMSA / Race report

VIR IMSA: Corvette inherits win from Porsche in wild race

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Trending

1
Formula 1

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

2
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

3
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

4
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

5
MotoGP

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin completes clean sweep

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.