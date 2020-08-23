Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Race 3 in
00 Hours
:
15 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
109 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Hidden Valley II / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

shares
comments
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
By:

Scott McLaughlin took his 50th career Supercars win in comfortable fashion at Hidden Valley.

For the second day running it was a dominant performance from the runaway points leader, McLaughlin effectively leading from start to finish.

He really only came under pressure at the start, Shane van Gisbergen and Fabian Coulthard running with McLaughlin for the first few laps.

But by Lap 6, when the top three had all completed their mandatory stops, McLaughlin had control of the race.

His final winning margin over van Gisbergen was a handy 9.6s.

"The car is sensational," said McLaughlin. "I got a pretty good start. As always it's real hard racing with Shane. But then our car just hooked up and took off."

McLaughlin and van Gisbergen were joined on the podium by a hard-charging Scott Pye.

The Team 18 driver went the other way on strategy, not taking his mandatory service until Lap 26. He popped out in fourth, but had the tyre quality to swiftly run down Coulthard.

He then tried to do the same thing to van Gisbergen, the pair almost crossing the finish line side-by-side. The Kiwi just clung on to the position by 0.3s.

"That was a fun race," said Pye. "Following Shane I was giving it everything I had, flashing the headlights... he even missed a few apexes. I wanted to get him so bad, but I just didn't quite have it in the end."

Coulthard came home fourth, while Cam Waters and Jamie Whincup staged a tense battle over fifth. The Tickford driver got the job done, but only after withstanding some serious pressure from the seven-time champion after the stops.

Chaz Mostert finished seventh on the road, but was demoted to 18th thanks to a 15-second penalty after nerfing Nick Percat off the road at Turn 1 five laps from home.

That promoted James Courtney to seventh ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Mark Winterbottom and Anton De Pasquale, the latter battling radio problems throughout the race.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin      
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen 9.687    
3 20 Australia Scott Pye 9.932    
4 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard 15.279    
5 6 Australia Cameron Waters 21.390    
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup 22.449    
7 44 Australia James Courtney 27.983    
8 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth 29.425    
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom 30.730    
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale 31.168    
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner 32.035    
12 15 Australia Rick Kelly 34.882    
13 8 Australia Nick Percat 37.312    
14 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq 37.736    
15 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood 39.918    
16 9 Australia David Reynolds 40.283    
17 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood 40.983    
18 25 Australia Chaz Mostert 41.697    
19 4 Australia Jack Smith 46.627    
20 22 New Zealand Chris Pither 48.819    
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard 49.717    
22 19 Australia Alex Davison 54.765    
23 3 Australia Macauley Jones 59.004    
24 35 Australia Garry Jacobson 1'13.494    
View full results
Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Previous article

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Hidden Valley II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

VIR IMSA: Corvette inherits win from Porsche in wild race
IMSA IMSA / Race report

VIR IMSA: Corvette inherits win from Porsche in wild race

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Nine races in 11 weeks the "limit" for F1

Vandoorne feels ready for triple F1 reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne feels ready for triple F1 reserve role

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow “going in circles” with 2020 Honda MotoGP bike

2
MotoGP

MotoGP riders react to news of Marquez's extended absence

3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

4
Formula 1

Return to Indy would be “very good for Formula 1”, says Todt

3h
5
Supercars

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Latest news

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin takes 50th career win

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin, van Gisbergen share poles

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast
Supercars

Whincup suspects Darwin start lights were too fast

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change
Supercars

Van Gisbergen set for overnight engine change

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

Latest videos

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop 03:43
Supercars

Home Base Enhanced: Tickford Racing's upgraded workshop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.