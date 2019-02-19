Former Supercars driver confirms Honda TCR Australia deal

The Sydney-based team, run by former Supercars full-timer David Wall, kick-started a relationship with Honda's homologation partner J.A.S Motorsport by taking delivery of the first Civic that arrived in Australia late last year.

However at that time there was no official deal between J.A.S and Wall Racing, the Italian team still looking to secure an official customer team down under.

That's now changed, with Wall Racing securing the local Honda rights as well as ordering a second brand new Civic to be delivered ahead of the first round in May.

According to Wall, the plan is to run at least the two cars, and as many as five if the demand is there.

“We’re pleased to have secured a second Honda Civic Type R for the 2019 TCR Australia Series,” said Wall.

“It is an exciting new championship to Australia and we are getting closer to locking down drivers to fill the seats.

“At the moment, we’ll start the season by running two cars ourselves, but we have the capabilities of running up to five, so we’ll just see what the interest levels are like in the coming weeks.

“We’re happy to run multiple cars and service other Hondas at the events. They don’t have to be run by our team. We are being very flexible with our customers."

Wall is expected to race one of the cars himself, and says he could try and find other professional drivers to join the squad.

“I’m working on getting some professional drivers in the cars. I feel that it is important to have a strong line-up of drivers, but we’re also open to amateur racers too.

"The category is user-friendly and cost-effective, and now with the TV deal on SBS in place, there’s even more reason to compete."

TCR Australia is expected to announce the appointment of a dedicated category manager as soon as tomorrow.