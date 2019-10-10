Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 2 in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Bathurst / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden

shares
comments
Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden
By:
Oct 10, 2019, 12:13 AM

Macauley Jones was the first driver bitten by Mount Panorama in opening Bathurst 1000 practice.

The Brad Jones Racing driver slapped the wall at The Cutting just over halfway through the hour-long session, claiming the unwanted honour of first crash, and red flag, of the weekend.

The impact had a bizarre effect on his Commodore too, the car's roof effectively peeling off as he rolled to a stop at Reid Park before dropping back into place.

"I just lost the rear," he said.

"The track is very loose at the moment, we just made a change, went back out and it definitely didn’t help it.

"It didn’t feel like it went in that hard, just slowly lost the rear and then tapped it.

"It looks a lot worse than what I think it is, there’s no suspension damage, just panel work, really, and for some reason the roof took a lot of it.”

 

It was a lightning fast opening session, Triple Eight Holden driver Jamie Whincup leading the way with a 2m04.674s.

“The car feels pretty good out of the gate which is nice. I hate starting seconds off and having to chase,” said the seven-time series champion.

“It’s still a huge job to do, tuning the car as the weekend goes on, but so far, so good.”

Lee Holdsworth also dipped into the fours with a 2m04.864s, followed by Anton De Pasquale on a 2m05.063s.

Chaz Mostert and Shane van Gisbergen were next, ahead of David Reynolds, Fabian Coulthard, Scott McLaughlin, Rick Kelly and Simona de Silvestro.

Read Also:

The Kostecki Brothers Racing entry was the best of the wildcards down in 23rd, 2.9s off the pace.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United wildcard, piloted by IndyCar aces Alexander Rossi and James Hinchliffe, ended the session 26th and last, with a 4.5s gap to the fastest time.

“It’s a bit of a baptism of fire for us here,” said Hinchcliffe.

“Alex and I were joking earlier it’s kind of like drinking out of a fire hose.

“We have very little car knowledge, zero track knowledge and obviously this is one of the most daunting, challenging race tracks in the world.

“But man it’s beautiful. All the hype, it’s everything everybody said it was and then some."

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'04.6744     179.401
2 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth Ford Mustang GT 20 2'04.8648 0.1904 0.1904 179.128
3 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'05.0634 0.3890 0.1986 178.843
4 55 Australia Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 19 2'05.0945 0.4201 0.0311 178.799
5 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'05.1578 0.4834 0.0633 178.708
6 9 Australia David Reynolds Holden Commodore ZB 15 2'05.2012 0.5268 0.0434 178.646
7 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Ford Mustang GT 20 2'05.2210 0.5466 0.0198 178.618
8 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Ford Mustang GT 20 2'05.3329 0.6585 0.1119 178.459
9 15 Australia Rick Kelly Nissan Altima 16 2'05.4112 0.7368 0.0783 178.347
10 78 Switzerland Simona de Silvestro Nissan Altima 18 2'05.4728 0.7984 0.0616 178.260
11 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Nissan Altima 18 2'05.7383 1.0639 0.2655 177.883
12 23 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 17 2'05.8082 1.1338 0.0699 177.784
13 6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 20 2'05.8094 1.1350 0.0012 177.783
14 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 18 2'05.8689 1.1945 0.0595 177.699
15 8 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'05.9786 1.3042 0.1097 177.544
16 14 Australia Tim Slade Holden Commodore ZB 17 2'06.0683 1.3939 0.0897 177.418
17 34 Australia James Golding Holden Commodore ZB 21 2'06.0912 1.4168 0.0229 177.385
18 2 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'06.2302 1.5558 0.1390 177.190
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'06.2446 1.5702 0.0144 177.170
20 3 Australia Garry Jacobson Nissan Altima 20 2'06.3389 1.6645 0.0943 177.038
21 22 Australia James Courtney Holden Commodore ZB 19 2'06.7077 2.0333 0.3688 176.522
22 33 New Zealand Richie Stanaway Holden Commodore ZB 23 2'06.9316 2.2572 0.2239 176.211
23 56 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 16 2'07.5973 2.9229 0.6657 175.292
24 21 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 7 2'07.6944 3.020 0.0971 175.158
25 19 Australia Jack Le Brocq Holden Commodore ZB 20 2'08.0006 3.3262 0.3062 174.739
26 27 United States Alexander Rossi Holden Commodore ZB 23 2'09.2497 4.5753 1.2491 173.051
Next article
Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo

Previous article

Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Macauley Jones
Teams Brad Jones Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 2 Starts in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
09:25
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
12:15
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
15:20
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
10:35
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
15:30
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
16:35
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
11:00
11:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Typhoon Hagibis set to disrupt Japanese GP

2
IndyCar

Opinion: IndyCar aeroscreens show lives matter more than looks

1h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari interests "priority" over Vettel battle

4
MotoGP

Why Honda must now split with Lorenzo

5
Supercars

Le Brocq to race Tickford Mustang in 2020

Latest videos

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Latest news

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden
VASC

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden

Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo
VASC

Supercharged Mustang set for Bathurst demo

Family-run Bathurst 1000 wildcard car unveiled
VASC

Family-run Bathurst 1000 wildcard car unveiled

New Sydney Supercars squad confirmed
VASC

New Sydney Supercars squad confirmed

The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list
VASC

The full 2019 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.