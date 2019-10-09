Supercars
Supercars / Bathurst / Breaking news

Family-run Bathurst 1000 wildcard car unveiled

shares
comments
Family-run Bathurst 1000 wildcard car unveiled
By:
Oct 9, 2019, 6:30 AM

The Kostecki Brothers Racing Holden has been unveiled ahead of the family-run team's wildcard entry at the Bathurst 1000.

Cousins Brodie and Jake Kostecki are set to tackle the Great Race in a KBR-run, Triple Eight-built Commodore backed by Boost Mobile.

The car's Bathurst livery has now been unveiled on the eve of its on-track debut at Mount Panorama.

According to 21-year-old Brodie, who called time on his Super2 campaign earlier this year so his car could be converted to ZB spec, the unveiling marks the end of a well-oiled period of preparation.

Read Also:

“We’ve all made sacrifices to get on the grid at Bathurst this year and for me that meant stepping out of the race seat in the Super2 series and focus our efforts on building the Boost Mobile Supercar, and being 100 per cent prepared for the biggest race of our lives,” he said.

“I’ve learnt so much along the journey so far and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and live out a life long dream of competing in the greatest motorsport race on the planet.

“We’re under no illusions that this will be the toughest test of our careers and finishing the 1000-kilometre race is our goal.

"We’re so grateful to have the support of our family, friends, sponsors and of course Boost Mobile for helping us realise our dream. Now it’s time to dance!”

The KBR car is one of three carrying Boost backing this weekend, along with the two Garry Rogers Motorsports entries.

Those entries, driven by Richie Stanaway/Chris Pither and James Golding/Richard Muscat will carry a tweaked livery for the three rounds of the Endurance Cup (below).

GRM livery unveil

GRM livery unveil

Photo by: Garry Rogers Motorsport

Erebus Motorsport has also unveiled a special Bathurst livery, building on the 'liquid gold' theme debuted by David Reynolds and Luke Youlden at Mount Panorama in 2018.

“I think it looks fantastic, it reminds me a lot of last year,” Reynolds said.

“I hope it’s a good omen, last year we had very good pace so hopefully we can start on a positive.”

Erebus Holdens

Erebus Holdens

Photo by: Erebus Motorsport

Series Supercars

Series Supercars
Event Bathurst
Drivers Jake Kostecki , Brodie Kostecki
Teams Kostecki Brothers Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Practice 1 Starts in
15 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Wed 9 Oct
00:55
09:55
Practice 2 Thu 10 Oct
03:45
12:45
Practice 3 Thu 10 Oct
06:50
15:50
Practice 4 Fri 11 Oct
02:05
11:05
Qualifying Fri 11 Oct
07:00
16:00
Shootout Sat 12 Oct
08:05
17:05
Race Sun 13 Oct
02:30
11:30
Latest results Standings

