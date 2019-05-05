Factory Honda backing for TCR Australia entry
Tony D'Alberto has secured factory Honda backing for his 2019 TCR Australia entry.
The Supercars enduro ace's spot on the TCR Australia grid has already been confirmed, D'Alberto locked in to drive one of the Wall Racing-run Honda Civics.
It's now been confirmed his entry will be factory-backed, Honda Australia coming on board for the seven-round series.
“It’s great to have the support of Honda Australia for the 2019 TCR Australia Series,” said D’Alberto.
“I’ve known the team at Honda for a while now, working with them on new car launches across the country. So when the opportunity came up to drive a Honda in TCR, I jumped at the chance.
"The category’s cost effective nature and market relevance gives them a platform to showcase one of their hero cars – the Civic Type R – in front of a big audience and in a competitive field.
“I’ve driven a lot of GT cars and Supercars, and these front-wheel drive cars are so rewarding when you get it right. The racing is going to be really close so I can’t wait to see how we go amongst the competitive field in the first round at Sydney.”
Honda Australia's General Manager – Product, Customer and Communications Robert Thorp added: “We know what a special car we have in the Civic Type R and while this is a new series in Australia, the Honda performs well in the category at a global level.
“For us this is a category all about about customer racing and we are supportive of that – Tony is a very accomplished driver and someone we are really happy to see take the helm of the Civic Type R in this new series.
“We’re looking forward to the series kicking off and seeing Tony and the team put the car through its paces.”
D'Alberto will use #50 on his Civic throughout the season, to celebrate Honda's 50th anniversary in Australia.
He and team owner David Wall will make up the two-car Wall Racing line-up.
The inaugural TCR Australia series kicks off on May 17 at Sydney Motorsport Park.
Tony D’Alberto debut in TCR Australia
Photo by: TCR Australia
