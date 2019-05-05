Kaiser confirmed for second Indy 500 with Juncos

Kaiser, who won the Lights title with Juncos and started four races with the squad’s nascent IndyCar team in 2018, also took part in this year’s second round at Circuit of The Americas.

“I am incredibly happy to have the opportunity to qualify for the 103rd running of the Indy 500,” said Kaiser.

“The team and myself have been working very hard to make this happen, so I’m extremely grateful to everyone who has helped make this possible. It will be great to build off what we accomplished last year – having qualified 17th as a single-car effort was incredible.

“With this knowledge and experience I am confident we will have another strong showing. I can’t wait to get back on track and get back to preparing the #32 Chevrolet for the biggest race of the year.”

Team owner Ricardo Juncos added: “We are ready to build on what we learned last year and carry that momentum with us to the Speedway.

“We have a lot of history with Kyle. He has been with this team for six years and has gone through our major transitions from Pro Mazda, to winning the Indy Lights championship and moving up to IndyCar and even in our new IMSA program.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to continue our work with him for one of the biggest events of the year and look forward to a great month at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

Kaiser and IMSA full-timer Will Owen finished ninth in the Juncos Cadillac DPi-V.R in today’s IMSA round at Mid-Ohio.